Minister Gayton McKenzie pays tribute to late James Matthews

It is with great sadness that I offer the Matthews family and the literary community my deepest condolences on the passing of James Matthews, an illustrious author, poet, and publisher.

Born in 1929, Matthews lived through the darkest of times and the brightest of epochs. He was truly a living legend, renowned in the South African literary community for his prowess and fêted in the wider world. He wrote prolifically from an early age and all through his life, which took him through various turning points in South African history.

The legendary author and poet rose to prominence in the 1950s through his stories, some of which were published in Drum magazine. Notable is his powerful short story, “Azikwelwa”, published in 1958 from his debut short story collection, which had as its backdrop the bus boycott of 1957. His writing was unflinching and courageous, it offered political critique, and the promise of an alternative society characterised by equality and full freedom.

In the 1960s and 1970s, his writing further blossomed as he became one of South Africa’s foremost black consciousness poets. He established his own art gallery in Athlone in Cape Town and a publishing house which he called BLAC (Black Literature, Arts and Culture.) He published others of his generation and younger writers. His writing was banned by apartheid censors, and he was refused a passport.

Despite this, his literary reputation soared, and his writing became known on other continents, leading to him receiving several awards over the years. He received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver from the President for his literary output.

In 2022 he was honoured by the then Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture in the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, which recognises living legends in the arts and culture sector.

Despite all the accolades he received, his feet remained firmly on local ground. He continued to live on the Cape Flats and remained available to participate in literary discussions and to mentor younger generations as he was blessed with life into a very ripe old age.

James Matthews will be remembered as a Poet of the People, a freedom fighter, and a literary trailblazer whose writing will continue to inspire new readers for the decades to come.

We pay tribute to a great man and may his great soul rest in peace.

