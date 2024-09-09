Minister Parks Tau commits to dtic group governance stabilisation

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Mr Parks Tau, is committed to stabilising governance and leadership at the DTIC and its entities. At the beginning of the 7th administration, the Minister focused on addressing issues related to vacancies and governance. The Minister underscored that for the DTIC to fully and effectively discharge its mandate, it is essential to stabilise governance within our department and its listed entities. This will help the DTIC function optimally in executing the mandate of transformation, industrialisation underpinned by localisation, and an export-led growth strategy

In his budget speech on 17 July 2024, the Minister highlighted the importance of stabilising the administration and ensuring good governance. He said, “We have prioritised the filling of key leadership positions in the department and our agencies to strengthen the department’s capacity to execute its mandate.” Additionally, he committed to reviewing the organisational structure to ensure it is aligned and optimised to support the Department's mandate and prioritised programmes. This review will promote a value chain approach, integrating the work of the Department and its entities, thereby eliminating silos, duplication, and inefficiencies.

The process of filling the vacancies has begun and is currently underway. On Friday, 13 September 2024, the following entities' vacancies will be advertised: the Competition Commission, Export Credit Insurance Corporation (ECIC), Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), National Empowerment Fund (NEF), National Gambling Board (NGB), National Lotteries Commission (NLC), National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), South African National Accreditation System (SANAS), South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), South African Council for Space Affairs, and the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Advisory Board. Regarding the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP), the process is at an advanced stage and is being finalised at the Minister's desk.

We believe this is the right step towards achieving good corporate governance and stability. We invite qualified individuals who meet the requirements to apply and assist us in stabilising these entities so they can optimally execute their mandates. The finalisation of these appointments will be completed efficiently.

