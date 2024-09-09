Minister Senzo Mchunu attends Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in China, 8 to 11 Sept

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, will represent South Africa at the prestigious Global Public Security Cooperation Forum taking place from the 8th of September 2024 to the 11th of September 2024 in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, China. The conference, themed: "Win-Win Cooperation under Significant Changes: Building a Global Community of Common Public Security" will see international leaders come together to address key public security challenges.

During his visit to China, Minister Mchunu will hold a bilateral meeting with the Chinese Minister of Public Safety, Wang Xiaohong. The two leaders will engage on critical issues, including the use of advanced technology in policing to enhance law enforcement capabilities. The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in tackling transnational crime, cybercrime, and the development of innovative strategies for crime prevention.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) delegation accompanying the Minister will actively participate in 13 sub-forums that address various aspects of public security governance. These forums will cover a range of topics, including cyber security, counterterrorism, and urban safety, providing an opportunity for the delegation to share experiences and gain insights from global counterparts.

In addition to the conference, Minister Mchunu will visit the Public Safety and Security Technology Expo, where cutting-edge advancements in public safety technology will be showcased. This visit will allow the Minister to explore new technologies and innovations that could enhance the SAPS' capacity to ensure public safety in South Africa.

