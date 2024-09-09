Submit Release
Energy and Electricity and Trade, Industry and Competition briefs media om EU support for green hydrogen agenda, 9 Sept

The Ministry of Energy and Electricity, in collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (thedtic), cordially invites all media to a briefing on the joint announcement by Ms Kadri Simson, the European Commissioner for Energy, on behalf of the European Union.

This announcement will focus on the EU’s support for South Africa’s green hydrogen agenda in alignment with the EU Global Gateway strategy.

The announcement will address the financial support for both private and public sector initiatives within the hydrogen value chain, encompassing production, transportation, storage, and downstream industries.

This public announcement will follow a meeting between Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa of Energy and Electricity and Minister Parks Tau of thedtic with the EU Commissioner Ms Simson.

Media representatives are encouraged to attend the announcement on:

Date: Monday, 09 September 2024
Time: 13:30 (media is advised to arrive at 12:30) 
Venue: 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside

Kindly RSVP by sending your details to For RSVPs, please contact Phumzile Kotane on pkotane@thedtic.gov.za or send a Whattsapp message to 071 462 8246

Media enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane, Ministerial Spokesperson at Energy and Electricity 
Cell: 082 084 5566 
E-mail: tsakane@presidency.gov.za 

Yamkela Fanisi – Ministerial Spokesperson Department of Trade, Industry and Competition 
Cell: 076 034 6551
E-mail: YFanisi@thedtic.gov.za
 

