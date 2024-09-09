Energy and Electricity and Trade, Industry and Competition briefs media om EU support for green hydrogen agenda, 9 Sept

The Ministry of Energy and Electricity, in collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (thedtic), cordially invites all media to a briefing on the joint announcement by Ms Kadri Simson, the European Commissioner for Energy, on behalf of the European Union.

This announcement will focus on the EU’s support for South Africa’s green hydrogen agenda in alignment with the EU Global Gateway strategy.

The announcement will address the financial support for both private and public sector initiatives within the hydrogen value chain, encompassing production, transportation, storage, and downstream industries.

This public announcement will follow a meeting between Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa of Energy and Electricity and Minister Parks Tau of thedtic with the EU Commissioner Ms Simson.

Media representatives are encouraged to attend the announcement on:

Date: Monday, 09 September 2024

Time: 13:30 (media is advised to arrive at 12:30)

Venue: 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside

