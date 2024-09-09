Sport, Arts and Culture invites nominations of people to serve as members of South African Geographical Names Council

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture hereby invites members of the public to nominate people to serve as members of the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC).

The SAGNC consists of no more than 25 members of which 12 are representatives of the provinces, the South African Post Office, Chief Directorate: Surveys and Mapping and the Pan South African Language Board.

The function of the SAGNC is to advise the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture on the standardization and orthography of proposed new geographical names and the changing, removing or replacing of existing geographical names.

Nominees should be knowledgeable or having special competencies in the following fields are requested to apply:

Geography, Surveys and Mapping

Official and Recognized Languages, Linguistics and Onomastics

Culture, History, Heritage and Tourism

Law

The term of office of the SAGNC is three years. Members of the SAGNC do not receive salaries but receive honoraria and are reimbursed for expenses associated with serving on the Council.

All nominations for membership to the SAGNC must include:

A letter containing the full name, address, telephone and email address of the nominee and giving the reasons for the nomination. A curriculum vitae of the nominee, explaining her or his suitability for appointment. A brief statement signed by the nominee, in which he or she agrees to the nomination. Two referees with contact details who are contactable for reference purposes.

No nomination will be considered unless all of the above are included. Only South African citizens should apply.

Nominations are to reach the Director-General, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Private Bag X897, PRETORIA, 0001, or may be emailed to ThulileM@dsac.gov.za by 30 September 2024.