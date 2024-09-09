New Struan Research Centre set to rise from the ashes

Release date: 09/09/24

Designs for a new multimillion dollar research centre located in Struan have been released today, as the State Government commits more than $5 million towards its construction following multiple fires at the site since November 2022.

The new facility, run by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), is vital to meeting the future needs of research for the agricultural and livestock industries in South Australia.

Staff from PIRSA’s research division, the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), conduct research at Struan for a broad range of sectors including, broadacre cropping, revegetation and livestock.

The centre has a proud history of conducting research into sheep and cattle production, management and welfare, new agronomic practice and development and improvement of regionally important crops.

The Struan Research Centre hosts a number of collaborations and projects including, most recently, field trials for virtual fencing for livestock – an AgTech solution that allows remote management of livestock grazing.

The new Struan facility will provide contemporary accommodation for 30 staff, including staff from other areas of PIRSA, who have been working from the 150-year-old Struan House, which is not fit-for-purpose.

The new facility will be built across the road from the historic home and will include a secure, contemporary office space allowing for staff to collaborate, a well-equipped storage facility, dry and wet laboratories, and temperature-controlled rooms.

Preparation of the site will occur over the coming months and construction of the new facility is expected to start mid 2025 with the build anticipated to take about two years to complete.

The Struan Research Centre is a vital part of the Limestone Coast community and is integral to meeting the future needs of research for the agricultural and livestock industries.

I look forward to construction getting underway on the new building, which once complete, will nurture research that supports our primary producers, encourages the uptake of AgTech solutions and helps South Australia to reach its goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.