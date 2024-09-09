Electric Vehicle Market Size is Anticipated to Grow $823.75 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 18.2%

Electric Vehicle Market

The electric vehicle industry holds a great potential in the near future to change the global vehicular emissions scenario.

The global EV market is experiencing huge growth because of several factors, inclusive of an increase in cost of the fuel, a surge in demand for more fuel-saving vehicles” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the industry's leading players in the global electric vehicle market. They have implemented key business initiatives consisting of strategic growth, new product launches, alliances, and collaborations to enlarge their geographical areas and enhance their position in the market. The report assists the stakeholders in understanding the market dynamics, segment performance, product portfolio growth in the market, and the contribution made by leading market players to market growth. The global electric vehicle market size was valued at $163.01 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $823.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030. The key players profiled in this report include The key players analyzed in this EV market report are Ampere Vehicles, Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, BMW AG, BYD Company Limited, Chevrolet Motor Company, Daimler AG, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hero Electric, Hyundai Motor Company, Karma Automotive, Kia Corporation, Lucid Group, Inc., Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, NIO, Nissan Motors Co., Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Rivain, Tata Motors, Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, WM Motor, and Xiaopeng Motors.In addition, urbanization, rise in congestion, and increase in emissions have propelled the hybridization and electrification of vehicle powertrains. Moreover, volatile oil & gas prices and upcoming shortage in fossil fuel are expected to boost the adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles. The Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) countries have shown rise in the degree of interest in eco-friendly and sustainable technologies. Countries, such as China and India, hold a tremendous market potential as, their governments have promoted substantial incentives for purchasing electric vehicles. Various companies intend to expand their market penetration in Asia-Pacific for the development of advanced electric vehicles. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the predominant share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031. Due to the growth in the range of vehicles at the roads, there is a continuous increase in demand for vehicles. However, the Europe region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2030.Due to the increasing concern about the environment and stringent emission standards established by European governments and environment agencies.Additionally, data from the Norwegian Road Foundation (OFV) highlighted an impressive 25% surge in overall new car sales in Norway in 2021, reaching a record-breaking 176,276 cars. An impressive 65% of these newly registered vehicles were entirely electric, signifying substantial growth from the 54% recorded in 2020. Further amplifying this transition towards EVs, Norway's parliament has established an ambitious non-binding target: by 2025, all cars sold in the country should be zero emissions vehicles. This lofty objective is playing a pivotal role in propelling the electric vehicle market's continued expansion in Norway.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2404 Factors such as increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission vehicles, stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission along with reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries and increasing fuel costs supplement the growth of the electric vehicle market. Moreover, factors such as lack of charging infrastructure, high manufacturing cost, and range anxiety and serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the EV market. Furthermore, factors such as technological advancements, proactive government initiatives and development of self-driving electric vehicle technology are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the EV industry.On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the predominant market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is and is predicted to maintain its dominance at throughout the projection period. This is because of the evolution of vehicle production that has been inspired with the aid of various manufacturers. On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increasing need for zero-carbon vehicles. Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA. 