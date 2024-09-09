New Index Aims To Prevent COPD – The Third Leading Cause of Death Worldwide

Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies

The Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies, has developed a new index. A unique data tool for assessing country health systems’ approach to preventing COPD.

With this Index, we bring together 1500 data sources of how 34 countries manage and prevent COPD. It aims to motivate the creation of more effective policies and assist in implementing best practices” — Bogi Eliasen, Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a complex lung condition characterized by chronic respiratory symptoms that affects between 300 and 400 million people worldwide. The human and societal costs of COPD (also known as chronic bronchitis or emphysema) are striking: It is currently the third leading cause of death worldwide and is estimated to account for over INT$4 trillion in direct and indirect costs per year between 2020 and 2050.In response to this growing issue, the Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies , with support from an independent expert committee, has developed a COPD Index. It’s a unique data tool for assessing both country health systems’ approach to preventing and managing COPD, as well as other related factors that may impact COPD severity and control.“With this Index, we bring together 1500 data sources of how 34 countries manage and prevent COPD. By providing such an overview with a dedicated report for each country, it aims to motivate the creation of more effective policies and assist health system stakeholders in implementing best practices,” says Bogi Eliasen, Director of Health at the Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies.The COPD Index evaluates country health systems’ approach to the management and prevention of COPD across five diverse categories of indicators. Australia scores the highest (71.5/100), followed closely by the United Kingdom, Finland, Estonia and Spain. An important finding of the Index is that there is no consistently high or low scorer across all categories. More specifically, the top scorers across all five categories are: Policy context – United Kingdom, Access and Care Coverage – Denmark, Health System Characteristics – Portugal, Disease Burden – Saudi Arabia, Environmental Factors – Sweden.“Lung health needs to be seen as a national asset, and right now it is not. We need emotion, evidence and economics to inspire change,” says Tonya Winders, President & CEO, Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform. One of the issues is the lack of public awareness coupled with a general lack of funding. COPD accounts for a significant portion of health spending: In the European Union, respiratory diseases represent approximately 6% of the annual health care budget and 56 % of the total costs associated with respiratory conditions. At the same time, spending to address the burden of COPD is disproportionately small with only 0.1 % of the 2021-2027 EU4Health programme allocated to chronic respiratory diseases.COPD is the third leading cause of death, with a devastating impact on patients and families—yet it is largely preventable by reducing harmful exposures. We can improve outcomes by applying proven methods for early, accurate diagnosis and treatment. It is concerning that 16 out of 34 countries in the COPD index report having a national strategy for COPD prevention, diagnosis and management, and 6 countries report having a well-implemented strategy. Renowned respiratory scientist and GOLD Board Member, Dr Sundeep Salvi shared that, “This index is a wake up call and can be used to show politicians where their countries really stand.”The COPD Index is the second initiative that the Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies has undertaken within the area of Respiratory Health , following the Severe Asthma Index. In addition to providing stakeholders working with respiratory disease a free tool for building insights and driving informed dialogue and action to improve approaches to COPD prevention and care, the COPD Index aims to strengthen the commitment of both public and private sector decision-makers to take both long- and short-term actions. The COPD Index was developed with unrestricted support from Sanofi and Regeneron.The Index and the companion report was presented at the European Respiratory Summit in Vienna on September 7th. For more information on the COPD Index and to access the report, please visit: respiratoryhealth.orgFor interview inquiries, photos and more information, please contact:Mikkel Boris, mb@ponder.dk, +45 28158714.

