QHHT and Emotion Code Practitioner Mary Jane Rubino to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all experience hardships throughout our life’s journey that can negatively affect our minds and spirits. Beside battling chronic pain and disease, we struggle to gain insight and understand our life’s lessons, purpose and path. To find healing and the answers we seek, we may try to deal by self-medicating, which not only numbs our senses but opens us up to even more darkness that, in the long run, does harm to our brain, body, and spirit. That’s why more and more people are turning to top professionals with a holistic approach to mental and emotional health with permanent, sustainable solutions that help us truly achieve our very best health.

Mary Jane Rubino is a highly sought after, experienced Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique and Emotion Code practitioner whose mission is to guide us all to a higher purpose and more profound sense of wholeness. With her down-to-earth, approachable, and supportive style, Mary cultivates a sacred space for any of us to find healing and a radiant, abundant, purpose filled life. Her aim and personal life’s purpose is to help us not only foster a deeper understanding of oneself, one's purpose, and one's connection to the greater good, but to help us live pain free both physically and mentally.

Through her work with two powerful healing modalities – Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (aka “QHHT”) and the Emotion Code – Mary takes us on a remarkable healing journey to identify and address the underlying causes of mental, emotional and physical pain, empowering us to live and feel better.

QHHT, developed by the late Dolores Cannon, focuses on past-life regression for accessing our deep subconscious memories to uncover and heal past-life traumas; thereby not only raising our vibrational frequency, but enabling us to innately heal ourselves from physical ailments that have been plaguing us and keeping us from living our best lives. Through this incredible modality, when we engage in a QHHT session, we often see past lives and tap into the wisdom of our Subconscious or "Higher Self,” where all the answers lie. Healing thus occurs when we learn the lessons that we experienced from past lives, finally create positive change, and understand the true purpose through this connection to our authentic selves. These sessions typically take a minimum of four hours, wherein Mary facilitates the process of healing with remarkable success that is absolutely life changing.

Through the Emotion Code – another incredible evidence- based healing modality – Mary connects with our subconscious mind to locate and release trapped emotions that are at the root of a very large range of issues, chronic inflammation being a major signal that there are trapped emotions present. Symptoms are our bodies' way of telling us that something is out of balance, and rather than “shooting the messenger (which is our own soul),” that is trying to convey a message to us, this method enables her to uncover the underlying emotional baggage. Essentially she is talking to a computer – herein the SC – and debugging it!

The fact is, the large majority of us are carrying around past trauma and unprocessed emotions and we are not processing these emotions to resolve their origins and heal from them, so they literally get trapped in our cells, muscles, nervous system, and so on with this negative energy creating imbalances so we end up not feeling well. By using the Emotion Code, Mary is able to release these trapped emotions that may indeed date back to our childhood – and even earlier – to alleviate chronic pain and bring about profound healing to mind, body, heart and spirit. Results are transformative and incredibly enlightening.

Mary says when it comes to conventional medicine, she finds wisdom in functional medicine’s Dr. Mark Hyman’s statement, “When it comes to conventional medicine, we’re in the name it, blame it, and tame it game.” Behind the times, it continually fails to address the chronic disease epidemic. It does not see an individual human as a whole – taking into consideration our physical, psychological, social and spiritual make-up – but is designed to keep us dependent on pills that not only do not heal us, but can have serious adverse effects on our minds and bodies. Indeed, there certainly is a place for conventional, or allopathic medicine, as it works wonderfully treating life-saving emergencies.

Mary has helped dozens of individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and more to find relief. Through these amazing powerful healing modalities, we become renewed, re-energized, joyful and finally able to find our path to optimal health and wellness – and who doesn’t want that?

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno

