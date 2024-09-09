Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,849 in the last 365 days.

Boatify Rentals Expands Globally, Offering Affordable and Luxury Yachting Experiences

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boatify Rentals announces its global expansion, offering both affordable and luxury boating experiences across various international markets. As a comprehensive platform for yacht charters, Boatify Rentals caters to diverse customer preferences, ensuring everyone can enjoy the beauty of boating.

From affordable boat listings to premium luxury yachts, Boatify Rentals creates opportunities for boat owners to reach a worldwide audience. This expansion also allows the company to tap into new markets, offering high-quality services without compromising affordability.

“Our mission has always been to make yachting accessible to all,” says Majd Hijazin, the company’s founder. “With our global expansion, we’re ensuring that whether you’re looking for an affordable day out on the water or a premium luxury experience, Boatify Rentals will provide the perfect option.”

Global Call to Boat Owners

Boatify Rentals invites boat owners of all kinds to join the platform, offering seamless management, customer engagement, and marketing solutions. By listing with Boatify, owners can access a global clientele, ensuring high visibility and consistent bookings.

Commitment to Sustainability

Boatify Rentals also emphasizes sustainability by encouraging eco-friendly boat options, including electric boats, to help reduce the environmental footprint of boating.

For more information, visit www.boatifyrentals.com.

About Boatify Rentals LLC

Boatify Rentals LLC is a leading global platform for yacht and boat rentals, offering a wide range of options from affordable vessels to premium luxury yachts. With a mission to make yachting accessible to all, Boatify Rentals connects boat owners with customers worldwide. The company is committed to providing seamless booking experiences while promoting sustainable boating practices.

Majd Hijazin
Boatify Rentals LLC
+1 512-203-2094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boatify Rentals Expands Globally, Offering Affordable and Luxury Yachting Experiences

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more