Trigger Wins 2024 Xero Bookkeeping Partner of the Year Award

Outsourced CFO & Trigger Teams at Zerocon Nashville

Trigger, the US-based business of Outsourced CFO, has been awarded the Bookkeeping Partner of the Year Award 2024, recognizing excellence in bookkeeping.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO, a leading South African financial consulting firm, is proud to announce that its US-based business, Trigger, has been awarded the prestigious Bookkeeping Partner of the Year Award at the Xero Awards United States 2024. The award was presented at Xerocon Nashville , recognizing Trigger's exceptional service and commitment to excellence in the field of bookkeeping for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States.

This accolade marks a significant milestone in Trigger's journey, which has seen rapid growth and success since its inception. The recognition is particularly meaningful as it underscores the firm's dedication to providing top-tier financial solutions in the highly competitive US market.

Louw Barnardt, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Outsourced CFO, expressed his gratitude and excitement following the win. "Trigger has doubled down on its US market play. We're in awe of having been recognized as the Xero US Bookkeeping Partner of the Year at Xerocon in Nashville this week," Barnardt said. "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team. We have always built for a global stage, and now is the time to take the mic."

Trigger’s success is built on a foundation of trust and reliability, with our group having served over one thousand clients with meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of their financial needs. "I cannot but thank our clients who have entrusted their businesses and their numbers to us over the years," Barnardt added.

As the bookkeeping industry continues to evolve with advancements in technology and increased demand for outsourced services, Trigger has positioned itself as a leader in innovation and client satisfaction. The firm's focus on leveraging Xero, a cloud-based accounting solution, has enabled it to provide clients with seamless, real-time financial data, allowing for more informed business decisions.

"This milestone marks the start of a new chapter in our journey. One that I am challenged by, and wildly excited by. Our teams and I can't wait to see what lies on the horizon," Barnardt commented. "Winning this award motivates us to push the boundaries even further, expanding our reach and continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients. With this award, Trigger is poised to further solidify its reputation as a trusted partner for SMEs looking to scale and succeed in a dynamic economic landscape."

The Xero Bookkeeping Partner of the Year Award is one of the most coveted accolades in the industry, recognizing firms that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and a commitment to helping clients succeed. Trigger's achievement highlights its ability to navigate the complexities of the US market while maintaining the high standards that Outsourced CFO is known for globally.

Colin Timmis, Country Manager, Xero South Africa said: “It’s been incredible to watch Outsourced CFO go from strength to strength, starting out in South Africa and then expanding into the US market with Trigger. We’re proud to see them grow and succeed, using their expertise and the Xero platform to support small businesses.”

About Outsourced CFO (OCFO)

Outsourced CFO is a South African-based financial consulting firm specializing in providing outsourced financial management services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded with a vision to empower entrepreneurs through world-class financial expertise, Outsourced CFO offers a range of services, including CFO services, cloud accounting, and financial systems implementation. The firm's US-based business, Trigger, focuses on delivering top-tier bookkeeping services to SMEs in the United States. For more information about Outsourced CFO, please visit the Outsourced CFO website.

About Trigger

Trigger is a US-based bookkeeping and financial services company. Specializing in providing high-quality, outsourced bookkeeping solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States, Trigger leverages advanced cloud accounting platforms like Xero to deliver accurate, timely, and insightful financial data. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Trigger partners with businesses to streamline their financial operations and support their growth objectives. For more information, visit Trigger's website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.