DPM Tovosia pledges to push Pacific Water agenda at PIFs in 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Mines, Energy, and Rural Electrification, Bradley Tovosia last week vowed to push the “Pacific Water and Waste Water (PWWW) Agenda” at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Summit in Honiara next year.

Hon. Tovosia successfully represented the Solomon Islands at the 8th Pacific Water & Waste Water Ministerial Forum in Rarotonga, Cook Islands last week.

The PWWA is not recognized since its inception in 2015 and the PIF meeting provides an important opportunity to push for its recognition.

Tovosia stressed the importance of discussing PWWW at the PIF agenda in 2025 as a way of fostering collaboration and promotion of effective water and sanitation and wastewater governance at the national, regional, and international levels.

After the Forum last week, Tovosia said the Solomon Islands remains committed to navigating the currents of change for a climate-resilient region by investing in resilient water infrastructure, fostering inter-ministerial collaboration, and leveraging climate financing mechanisms to safeguard our water resources.

He added that the Solomon Islands is confident that implementing the outcomes of this Pacific Water and Wastewater Ministers Forum 2024 requires meaningful and inclusive collaboration and partnership across sectors and stakeholders to elevate the status of water and wastewater in Pacific countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on all Pacific Water Ministers to work together, as a united Pacific, to ensure that water resilience becomes a reality for all communities and a resilient Pasifika

Solomon Islands will host the next PWWWA Ministerial Forum in 2025.

ENDS///