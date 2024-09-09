GNUT IS PURSUING OUT OF CONSTITUENCY VOTING REFORM

The Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) is pursuing a number of Electoral Reforms, high on the proposed changes is the mechanism for out of constituency voting.

Apart from the out of constituency voting, government is to consider the reform to allow for continuous registration.

These Electoral Reforms are part of the Electoral Project titled “mapping out Electoral Reform activities between now and 2028” which the Electoral Commission is responsible for its planning, oversight and execution.

In detailing the Reform project, the Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele MP informed the National Parliament that a team is putting together a tentative plan for the Electoral Reform activities 2024- 2028, and the plan will be provided to the Electoral Commission this week.

Included in the Electoral Reform activities are the mechanisms for continuous registration and out of constituency voting which PM Manele assured the parliament that a paper regarding these crucial reforms is ready for the Electoral Commission to consider and thereafter cabinet to decide on it.

The Prime Minister further informed parliament that amongst the crucial areas to reform in our Electoral System is to amend the definition of ‘ordinary resident’ in the Electoral Act.

PM Manele also stated that the reforms will also take into account recommendations by Observer Mission reports and decisions made by High Court regarding election petitions.

Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele informed parliament as well of government’s intention to pursue the 13 outstanding electoral reforms endorsed by the last government.

The country has successfully conducted the most complicated yet the most transparent and peaceful joint national, provincial and HCC elections early this year.

The joint election was one of the first deliverables in the ongoing Electoral Reforms to enhance Parliamentary democracy in Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister revealed these Electoral Reforms when he raised the motion to respond to the Speech from the Throne delivered by His Excellency the Governor General of Solomon Islands, David Tiva Kapu.

The motion reads “That an address be presented to His Excellency the Governor-General as follows: ‘We, the National Parliament of Solomon Islands here assembled, beg leave to offer thanks for the speech which has been addressed by you to Parliament on 12 August 2024’.”

