GNUT reactivates Transformation of Honiara CBD Project.

The National Government is establishing a Planning Committee to review the Honiara Central Business District Project, Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele announced in Parliament.

In his reply to the Speech from the throne this morning, Prime Minister Manele stated, the reactivation of the project to transform Honiara’s Commercial and business hub is among the Government for National Unity and Transformation’s 100-day priority.

“I am happy to inform Parliament that a planning committee will be established comprising the relevant ministries including Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Ministry of Lands and Housing, Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination, Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services, Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and Honiara City Council to review the concept and submit recommendations to Cabinet on options to take this concept forward,” PM Manele elaborated.

The Prime Minister explained, the project focuses on redesigning Honiara’s business centre by considering medium to high-rise buildings to rationalise the accommodation of all government offices and open up spaces for walkways and small parks.

The project is an initiative of the previous government, continued under the new government.

