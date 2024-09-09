Author Dan Avenarius to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DUBUQUE, IA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U. S. Census projects that by 2045, the United States will officially become a white-minority nation. Our guest asserts that to advance as a nation, we need to seriously address the issues surrounding racism. This is the story of retired police officer and man of faith, Dan Avenarius.

Dan Avenarius is the author of Father Forgive Us For We Have Sinned. The book, whose title was inspired by Dan’s faith in God, addresses the sin of racism and the subjugating of people of color by a white male caste system in the United States. In a continuation from his previous show, he will discuss in further detail the growing concern of the Christian nationalism.

A Christian nationalist, as defined by Dan is “a person who believes in a power system where white people who sit at the top, use Christianity to support the fact that there should be a Caste system that white people are superior to everyone else.”

Dan, who identifies as politically independent, asserts that the problem exists on all sides of the political spectrum. “My goal is to avoid insinuating that Christian nationalists are Republicans or politically far-right,” shares Dan. “The concept hurts everyone associated with it.” Dan also maintains that he is not necessarily woke, but aware.

“What is wrong with Christian nationalism is that the Christian nationalist wants to instill their interpretation and ideology, which is very narrow-minded,” Dan concerns. “They want Christianity to be the only religion in the United States, and do not want other religions around, as they feel it goes against the belief that America was founded as a Christian nation – more specifically a white Christian nation. Christian nationalism goes back to the pilgrims coming to the United States. They felt superior, and therefore felt more entitled to privileges. Christian nationalism and white supremacy unfortunately go hand-in-hand. Christian nationalists use it to feel that they are superior to others including Native Americans, Blacks and other races.”

“They also want their form of symbols and religion out in the public square,” adds Dan. “For example, even as a Christian, I do not believe that the Ten Commandments should be posted in every school. I don’t want Christian nationalism being shoved down people’s throats”

“If people are true Christians, and NOT Christian nationalists, they would be against everything that the Christian nationalists say,” concerns Dan. “We’re supposed to love one another, and not just one race. They can get involved and speak out against these injustices.”

“If you notice something that is taking place and you don’t say anything about it or do anything about it, then you are just as complicit as the people that are involved in it,” adds Dan.

Dan had an epiphany in the early nineties when he was part of the police force in his native Dubuque, IA. At that time, there was an increase in the Black population, originally coming from Chicago. Along with this demographic influx, came increased activity from the Ku Klux Klan with cross burnings and Klan rallies, which he often had to address.

Dan has cited these issues and concerns of Christian nationalism and racism through a book that he wrote titled Father Forgive Us For We Have Sinned. Featuring eight chapters, his book extensively explains several issues and incidents, and what he feels can be done about it. “It’s a message that’s subtle, but an important message,” he summarizes.

“In an ideal society without Christian Nationalism, we would not have political parties,” concludes Dan. “All the political parties do currently is offend each other. There would be all people of color, ethnicities, and sexual identities. We would have true multi-cultural involvement in our day-to-day society. They would have the freedom to practice the religion they want, or not to practice a religion at all. We go back to the roots of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution, where every person, not just man, is created equal. They are entitled to the same privileges and pathways being successful.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dan Avenarius in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday September 11th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://danavenarius.com/

You may also purchase his book on Amazon

