PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 7, 2024 Bong Go assists displaced workers in Concepcion, Tarlac; supports programs that provide livelihood opportunities for the poor Amid circumstances brought about by economic challenges, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his team and coordinated with Vice Mayor Carla Bautista to provide support to displaced workers in Concepcion, Tarlac, on Thursday, September 5. In his message, Go commended the local government for prioritizing their constituents and providing support to affected individuals and communities. "'Yan naman ang aming sinumpaan na maglingkod sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ako po, ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa kapwa kaya maraming salamat sa pagkakataon na ibinigay niyo sa akin para makapag serbisyo sa inyo," Mr. Malasakit underscored. Held at Concepcion Sports Complex, Go's Malasakit Team gave the 53 beneficiaries basketballs, shirts, and snacks. They also gave shoes to select recipients. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also oriented the qualified recipients of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The senator then took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As a lawmaker, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which advocated establishing a system to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established with the primary aim of providing temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently advocated using the Malasakit Center as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. In his remarks, Go urged residents to avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at Tarlac Provincial Hospital in Tarlac City. Established by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program aims to streamline obtaining medical assistance by consolidating various government agencies under one roof. The program was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. To date, 166 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said.

