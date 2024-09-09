PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 7, 2024 Bong Go provides additional support for fire-stricken households in Navotas City On Thursday, September 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team partnered with Mayor John Rey Tiangco to deliver additional support to recovering fire victims in Navotas City. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in a video message. Go, in coordination with the National Housing Authority, through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which he previously initiated and continues to support its implementation, extended the program to qualified beneficiaries so that disaster victims can be given financial support to help them rebuild their homes. "Itinaguyod natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kakailanganin upang makapagpatayo muli ng maayos na tirahan," Go explained. Also, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies from the government, if enacted into law. As the primary author and co-sponsor of the Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire and Protection Modernization Act of 2021, Go also emphasized the critical importance of the BFP and the enhancement of its operations. This Act mandates a ten-year modernization program aimed at bolstering the BFP's capabilities through the recruitment of more firefighters, the acquisition of advanced fire-fighting equipment, and the development of specialized training programs. Aside from the emergency housing assistance from the government, Go also personally provided a total of 14 households with snacks, vitamins, masks, alcohol, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There was also a select recipient of a mobile phone. In cases where disasters like fires result in injuries or medical needs, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the crucial role of Malasakit Centers in providing immediate medical assistance to ease their financial burden. The senator encouraged residents with health concerns to utilize the Malasakit Center at Navotas City Hospital. The Malasakit Centers Act, which Senator Go principally authored and sponsored, has established 166 centers nationwide, benefiting approximately eleven million underprivileged Filipinos by streamlining access to medical assistance from various government agencies. "Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan," ended Go.

