September 7, 2024 Helping ensure no Filipino is left behind: Bong Go continues to provide support to indigents as his team aids Urbiztondo, Pangasinan residents Senator Christopher "Bong" Go once again underscored the importance of unity among national and local government units in overcoming the economic challenges that continue to affect the country. During a relief distribution activity held for hundreds of Pangasinenses, including women, youth, displaced workers, senior citizens and solo parents, in Urbiztondo on Thursday, September 5, Senator Go, an adopted son of Pangasinan, encouraged the public to remain resilient and cooperative in facing the economic difficulties exacerbated by various crises. "Naiintindihan ko po na napakahirap pa rin ng panahon ngayon dahil sa mga hamon sa ekonomiya. Marami po sa ating mga kababayan ang patuloy na nahihirapan. Kaya asahan niyo po ako bilang inyong Kuya Bong Go na tutulong sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go reassured through a video message. Reaffirming his commitment to senior citizens, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11982. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians. As a member of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Go emphasized the government's commitment to recognizing the contributions of senior citizens to Philippine society. Likewise, Go previously co-authored RA 11916, otherwise known as an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the Senior Citizens Act. Meanwhile, now Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth, Go earlier co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Additionally, the Senator emphasizes his dedication to supporting solo parents, having served as one of the authors and co-sponsors of RA 11861, known as the "Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act," which amends the Solo Parents' Welfare Act of 2000. To further assist Filipino workers affected by crises and address the lack of employment opportunities in rural areas, Senator Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation seeks to create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families who are willing to undertake unskilled manual labor for a specified period if enacted into law. Meanwhile, Senator Go's Malasakit Team conducted the activity at Urbiztondo Sports Complex, where they handed out snacks and vitamins to 671 individuals. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, shirts, shoes and a mobile phone. In coordination with Mayor Modesto Operania, and Provincial Board Members Haidee Pacheco and Philip Cruz, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation on the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, which provides temporary employment to displaced workers. This initiative is supported by Go's broader advocacy to enhance economic opportunities and support those affected by job losses. "Ako po ay magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

