September 6, 2024 Bong Go champions accessible healthcare as his Malasakit Team aids displaced workers in Koronadal City On Wednesday, September 4, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to Koronadal City, South Cotabato to provide additional support for the struggling workers in the city. In a video message, Go, who is the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, highlighted his ongoing push for providing Filipinos with accessible healthcare, especially those living in far-flung communities. One of the initiatives he emphasized is the establishment of around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including seven in South Cotabato. This is a result of the collaborative efforts among Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) under Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units. "Noong panahon na wala pang Super Health Center, ang mga buntis nanganganak sa tricycle, sa jeepney. Minsan malayo ang pagbiyahe sa hospital. Ngayon mayroon na kayong Super Health Center dito sa inyong lugar. Minor cases (pwedeng) dito na. Papagandahin pa natin ito," Go explained. Go described the Super Health Centers as medium-sized polyclinics designed to alleviate pressure on hospitals and address escalating health issues at the grassroots level. These centers are instrumental in early disease detection, primary care under the Universal Health Care program, and medical consultations covered by PhilHealth. Go likewise encouraged the public to avail of services of the Malasakit Center South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City. Other Malasakit Centers nearby are located at SOCCSKSARGEN General Hospital in Surallah and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City. According to the DOH, 166 operational centers nationwide have benefitted more than 11 million underprivileged patients. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," Go explained. Meanwhile during the aid activity held at Barangay Zone 4 Covered Court in Koronadal, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, face masks, bags, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 66 beneficiaries. Shoes and a mobile phone were also given to select beneficiaries. Following the completion of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), livelihood assistance was provided to the beneficiaries through the collaboration of Senator Go, DOLE representative Kathlene Combaas, and Barangay Captain Eleanor Borje. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," ended Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

