September 7, 2024 Bong Go declared as adopted son of San Fabian and Basista; cites continuing support for local development in Pangasinan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to support and advocate for local development projects to uplift the lives of Filipinos and bring public services closer to communities. Being already an adopted son of Pangasinan province, the Senator visited San Fabian, Pangasinan on September 5 to inspect a Super Health Center and provide aid to displaced workers where he was also declared an adopted son of the town. However, due to inclement weather, Go was unable to visit Basista, Pangasinan after his visit to San Fabian but made a video call to express his continuing support for local development. His Malasakit Team inspected the renovation of the municipal building, a project he has actively supported as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance. On the same day, Go's Malasakit Team also assisted displaced workers in the town. During the call, the senator reiterated the importance of infrastructure projects in enhancing community services and boosting local economies, emphasizing that government investments in such initiatives are vital to uplifting the lives of the constituents. "Bagama't hindi ako makadalaw dahil sa masamang panahon, nais kong iparating ang aking pasasalamat sa lokal na pamahalaan sa inyong pagsisikap na maisakatuparan ang proyektong ito. Sama-sama tayong magtulungan para sa kapakanan ng ating bayan," Go said. "Patuloy po ang aking suporta sa inyong bayan, at sisikapin kong magampanan ang aking tungkulin na makatulong sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. Despite not being physically present, Senator Go expressed his gratitude to the local officials, including Governor Monmon Guico, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Basista Mayor Jolly "JR" Resuello, and Vice Mayor Dante Bustarde, for their collaborative efforts and for declaring him as an adopted son of Basista town. "Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa karangalang ito. Isa pong malaking karangalan na maging adopted son ng Basista. Makakaasa kayo na mas lalo pa akong magsusumikap na maglingkod sa inyo," Go expressed. "Bilang inyong lingkod, sisiguraduhin ko na tuloy-tuloy ang ating suporta sa mga proyektong makakatulong sa inyong bayan. Dahil parte yan ng aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," he added. Apart from the municipal building renovation, Senator Go, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also supported the Super Health Center in Basista which his team visited that day. He likewise attended the inauguration of the one in San Fabian, which he helped fund. Through the joint efforts of Senator Go, the Department of Health under Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers are set to be established across the country, including 26 in the province. This initiative highlights Go's dedication to improving healthcare accessibility, especially during times of crisis. Go has also actively supported numerous other projects in the province. These include road concreting for farm-to-market roads in Agno and Aguilar, the construction of super health centers in Agno, Alcala, Bani, Asingan, Malasiqui, and other towns, flood control and river rehabilitation in Dagupan City, and various infrastructure improvements like multi-purpose buildings, drainage systems, and slope protections across multiple municipalities, such as Alaminos City, Bayambang, Lingayen, and Bolinao. "Mga kababayan ko, huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Trabaho ko po ang tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya... kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," he expressed. Senator Go's support for these infrastructure initiatives reflects his commitment to fostering development and addressing the essential needs of the communities in Pangasinan, ensuring that progress and quality services reach every corner of the province. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

