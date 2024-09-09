PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 8, 2024 'Patuloy na malasakit at serbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya' -- Bong Go provides support to indigents in Mati City, Davao Oriental On Friday, September 6, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Barangay Sainz, Mati City, Davao Oriental, to assist thousands of indigents. This initiative aims to support individuals who have been significantly impacted by current economic challenges, among others. Before proceeding to Mati City, Go joined an ocular inspection conducted by the Senate Subcommittee on Justice and Human Rights at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in Davao City. He then made a quick trip to Mati City to extend immediate assistance to the indigent residents before heading back to Davao City to attend the public hearing led by Senator Ronald Dela Rosa. "Ang trabaho po ng isang senador ay hindi lang po isang mambabatas. Trabaho namin: legislation, constituency, at representation. Ako naman nakikita niyo, Lunes hanggang Linggo po ako nagtatrabaho, parang ping-pong na itong buhay ko, at kung ano po ang makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na po dito sa Davao (ay gagawin ko)," Go said during the hearing. In his visit to Mati City, Go emphasized the critical role of government support in helping Filipinos recover and thrive. "Basta't para sa kapakanan ng mahihirap na Pilipino at tiyak na mapapakinabangan ng mga nangangailangan, patuloy akong susuporta sa mga pro-poor programs ng gobyerno tungo sa ating iisang hangarin na sana'y walang maiwan at walang magutom na Pilipino," Go said. Earlier, Go expressed his hopes that the administration will give priority to policies and programs that will directly benefit and uplift the lives of the poor, the helpless, and the hopeless who need government attention the most. Go also lauded the local government of Mati City, including City Councilors Jimboy Dayanghirang, Avelino Capiña, Sammy Rodriguez, Danny Macaubos (ABC President), and Alexander Alcantara, among others, for their efforts to uplift the lives of their constituents in the city. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he remarked. At the Upper Bliss Covered Court of Brgy. Sainz, Go personally assisted 1,500 indigents. The identified beneficiaries all received grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, masks, and snacks from Go. Additionally, some of them were given basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes. The beneficiaries were also given financial assistance by the national government. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the well-being of Filipinos, offering assistance to those in need of medical care. He encouraged residents to visit the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City and utilize the services of its Malasakit Center. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act to provide convenient access to various medical assistance programs of government in one room inside qualified public hospitals. To date, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established nationwide, which has helped more or less 11 million Filipinos, according to data from the Department of Health. "Bakit natin pahihirapan ang mga Pilipino na humingi ng tulong pampagamot... Kung tutuusin, pera ng taumbayan yan, ibinabalik lang sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maaasahang tulong na pangkalusugan mula sa Malasakit Centers," remarked Go. Furthermore, Go continues to advocate for bringing public health services closer to communities. Part of this advocacy is the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection services to the grassroots. Through the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow legislators, the DOH, and various local government units, substantial funding has been allocated to establish over 700 Super Health Centers across the country, including 14 Super Health Centers in Davao Oriental. "Rest assured na ipaglalaban ko ang mga programa at proyekto na ang makikinabang ay 'yung mga mahihirap, 'yung mga helpless, hopeless at walang matakbuhan," he stressed. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Go aided another batch of indigents and displaced workers in Brgy. Dahican in the city.

