PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 8, 2024 'Serbisyong may malasakit' -- Bong Go boosts support for various sectoral groups in Mati City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his commitment to promoting sustainable development for Filipinos, especially during challenging times, as he personally visited Barangay Dahican, Mati City, on Friday, September 6, to aid various sectoral groups. Notably, before visiting Mati City, Go joined an ocular inspection that was conducted by the Senate Subcommittee on Justice and Human Rights at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in Davao City. After the events in Mati City, Go also attended the Senate public hearing led by Senator Ronald Dela Rosa. In between these Senate activities, Go visited Mati City to lead his Malasakit team in providing hope and support to vulnerable sectors. "Ang trabaho po ng isang senador ay hindi lang po isang mambabatas. Trabaho namin: legislation, constituency, at representation. Ako naman nakikita niyo, Lunes hanggang Linggo po ako nagtatrabaho, parang ping-pong na itong buhay ko, at kung ano po ang makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na po dito sa Davao (ay gagawin ko)," Go emphasized. In his visit, Go and his Malasakit Team, together with Vice Mayor Lorenzo "Enzo" Rabat, Councilors Tara Rabat-Gayta and Alexander Alcantara, and Dahican Barangay Captain Eric Rabat, among others, distributed aid at the Barangay Hall for 1,130 beneficiaries, which included farmers, fisherfolks, cooperative members, senior citizens, vendors, solo parents, ustadz, and other low-income earners. By focusing on these diverse groups, Go underscored the importance of reaching out to those most affected by economic hardships, helping ensure that no one is left behind towards recovery and development. "Marami pa rin sa mga kababayan natin ang kinakailangan ng tulong dahil sa kahirapan. Kailangan natin ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan upang makabangon tayong lahat," Go emphasized. The senator distributed grocery packs, masks, vitamins, snacks, and shirts to all beneficiaries. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and a watch. In coordination with local leaders and the national government, 800 indigents qualified for financial assistance, aiming to provide immediate relief to struggling families. Meanwhile, 330 individuals qualified for the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. In his message, Go expressed gratitude to all the frontline workers involved, saying, "Salamat po sa lahat ng tumulong--sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Mati City, mga frontliners, at iba pang ahensya. Huwag po nating pabayaan ang ating mga kababayang nahihirapan. Lalo na po yung mga hopeless at walang-wala." "Patuloy tayong magmalasakit at magserbisyo para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino," he stressed. Continuing his advocacy for accessible healthcare, Go, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with medical needs to visit the Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in the city for medical assistance. He noted, "Mga kababayan ko, mayroon na ho tayong 166 Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo. Ang Malasakit Center po ay one-stop shop na nagbibigay tulong upang mabayaran ang inyong billing." The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded. Concluding his message, Go commended the local officials of Barangay Dahican for their relentless dedication to serving their constituents during these trying times. "Mga kababayan ko, alam kong mahirap ang sitwasyon ngayon, pero kailangan natin magtulungan at magmalasakit sa isa't isa. Tayo po ay magkaisa para sa mas mabilis na pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya," he stated. On the same day, Go also assisted more disadvantaged residents in Barangay Sainz, Mati City.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.