Judy Cirullo of Grow Strong Teams to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to improve outcomes and revenue, top executives are always looking for a way to help their teams become more collaborative and engaged. Judy Cirullo is a long-time coach and founder of Grow Strong Teams who believes the answer lies in understanding ourselves and our purpose.

“Employees like to feel related to a core purpose, both personal and companywide. It helps them to feel valued, connected, and recognized. They want to align with your business’ mission and vision. And people are, after all, the most important asset for any business.”

Judy believes the route to discovering and leveraging those connections is through coaching. Today’s executives are a new breed, they understand that their influence and effectiveness is tied to coaching. By learning coaching principles, they can better develop other people, and elicit more collaboration and accountability. Leaders will also gain a better understanding of human behavior this way.

Judy also feels that clear and concise communication are important and that applies to both her way of speaking with executive clients and their way of communicating with work teams and individual staff members. Being curious and asking a lot of questions is one good tactic for getting clear on individual needs and goals.

Judy and her team provide a range of carefully tailored coaching, consulting, and facilitation services to help, as their name says, Grow Strong Teams. This includes executive and business coaching for CEO’s, directors, partners, and other leaders who seek to become more impactful; group coaching with groups of 4 to 6 emerging leaders who want to grow into leadership positions; and team facilitation, which takes groups of top personnel on a journey towards more optimal relationships and cultures. All of these services help companies to thrive and achieve greater teamwork and results.

Judy is appearing on Close Up Radio as an expert in their Empowering Women series. She notes that women thrive in a people-first culture. She also feels that women often approach leadership differently than their male counterparts. They have a distinct way of organizing priorities and multitasking. Women often approach soft skills differently than men, but as leaders learn more about the value of their employees, this approach is shifting as well.

Judy has a unique coach approach and coaching style. She will share this and many tips for companies who want to retool, transform, and revive their culture. She has had career success as a healthcare practitioner, team coach, and owner of multiple private practices. Her experience and support are vital in helping top-notch professionals meet today’s challenges and guiding people to develop second careers. Together, the coach and client navigate the most difficult conversations and situations.

Judy has many tools in her toolbox, and one method she is fond of comes from the teachings of inspirational speaker and author Simon Sinek. Simon talks about the difference between what you do and why you do it and how that elicits people’s buy-in. He also says the person we are and our moral character, were formed in our youth. Judy will also discuss discovering your WHY operating system in the radio show.

Close up Radio will feature Coach Judy Cirullo in an interview with Jim Masters on We, Sept 11th at 12:00 noon (EDT)

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Judy Cirullo and her work visit www.growstrongteams.com

