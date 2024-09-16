Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.19 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.6%

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ambulatory surgical centers IT services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.24 billion in 2023 to $8.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to transition to electronic health records (EHR), regulatory compliance and reporting requirements, improvement in patient data security, increased focus on patient engagement, adoption of cloud-based solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ambulatory surgical centers IT services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to interoperability and health information exchange (hie), cybersecurity enhancements, regulatory compliance updates, data analytics for operational and clinical insights.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market

Growth Driver Of The Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market

The increasing burden of chronic diseases in developing as well as developed economies is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory surgical center IT services market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to a condition that will last 1 year or more and requires ongoing medical attention. Ambulatory surgical centers' IT services help provide IT services for surgical procedures, including surgeries for chronic disease patients.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Growth?

Key players in the ambulatory surgical centers IT services market include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, eClinicalWorks LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., HST Pathways, CureMD Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., Optum Inc., Quatris Health Co., AmSurg Corp., Greenway Health LLC, AdvancedMD Inc., Modernizing Medicine Inc., Kareo Inc., Medsphere Systems Corporation, NueMD, Practice Fusion Inc., PrognoCIS, Virence Health Technologies, WRS Health, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, ChartLogic Inc., Compulink Healthcare Solutions, DrChrono Inc., Nextech Systems LLC, eMDs Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Size?

Major companies operating in the ambulatory surgical center IT services market are involved in strategic expansions in the form of collaborations to automate their processes and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into insurance verification and authorization. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: EHR, Clinical Documentation, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Patient Engagement, Other Service Types

2) By Solution: Software, Service

3) By Delivery Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market

North America was the largest region in the ambulatory surgical center IT services market in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ambulatory surgical centers it services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Definition

Ambulatory surgical centers IT refers to outpatient surgery centers that specialize in same-day surgical operations such as diagnostic and preventive procedures that are utilized for billing, accessing patient healthcare and medical records, and other communication in ambulatory surgical centers.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ambulatory surgical centers IT services market size, ambulatory surgical centers IT services market drivers and trends, ambulatory surgical centers IT services market major players, ambulatory surgical centers IT services competitors' revenues, ambulatory surgical centers IT services market positioning, and ambulatory surgical centers IT services market growth across geographies. The ambulatory surgical centers IT services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

