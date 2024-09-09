Erythropoietin Drugs Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2021 - 2028

PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including cancer, HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia. Erythropoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO’s, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/59 Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Based on product type, the epoetin-alfa segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the darbepoetin-alfa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/59 On the basis of application, the kidney disorder segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.The global erythropoietin drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.The global erythropoietin drugs market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Roche, Hospira Inc., Biocon, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.Key Findings Of The Study:On the basis of product, the epoetin-alfa held largest share in the global erythropoietin drugs market in 2020.On the basis of application, the kidney disorders held the largest erythropoietin drugs market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, during the forecast period.North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. 