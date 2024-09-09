RNA Based Therapeutic Market to Reach $25,121.95 million by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 17.6%

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global RNA based therapeutics industry is expected to reach $25,121.95 million by 2030, having witnessed a value of $4,938.38 million in 2021, with a considerable CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.Prime Determinants of Market Growth:The global RNA therapeutics market is driven by the increasing number of government initiatives for large-scale sequencing projects, target specificity, and selectivity of treatment. However, the barriers to drug delivery, high research costs, and the risk of failure limit the market growth. On the other hand, capitalization of the pipeline therapeutics to the market will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.Request Sample of the Report on RNA Based Therapeutics Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/546 The RNA antisense segment to retain its lion’s share throughout the forecast period-Based on type, the RNA antisense segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global RNA based therapeutics market revenue, and is expected to retain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. Due to the rise in revenue generated from the development and commercialization of RNA antisense drugs and therapeutics. However, the RNA interference (RNAi) segment would display the fastest CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.The genetic disorder segment to rule the roost by 2030-Based on application, the genetic disorder segment held the major market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global RNA based therapeutics market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030. Due to an increase in the incidence of rare diseases, genetic disorders, and molecular diagnosis. The autoimmune disorder segment is also studied in the report.Recent Developments in the RNA Based Therapeutics MarketIn June 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran), an RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection once every three months (quarterly) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.In December 2021, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Qilu Pharmaceutical, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment of hepatitis B. AB-729 is Arbutus’s lead RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic that is currently in multiple Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trials designed to evaluate it in combination with other approved or investigational agents.In July 2021, Alnylam and PeptiDream entered into a collaboration agreement to discover and develop peptide-siRNA conjugates for targeted delivery of RNAi therapeutics to a broader range of extrahepatic tissues.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/546 North America region to dominate its position during the forecast period-Based on region, North America held the major market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths the global RNA based therapeutics market revenue, and is expected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Due to the prevalence of genetic disorders, the high cost of research and development, the presence of prominent players and their products, and the established healthcare system in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2030. Due to the enhancement of research and development facilities, the availability of disposable income, and the rapidly evolving economic conditions.For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/546 Industry-Leading Players: -Gradalis, Inc.Arrowhead PharmaceuticalsArbutus Biopharma CorporationBenitec Biopharma Inc.Silence Therapeutics plcAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Genzyme (Sanofi)Ionis PharmaceuticalsSarepta TherapeuticsBiogen, Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.