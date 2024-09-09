Minister Nomakhosazana Meth appoints new Acting Director-General

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, has taken a decision to reassign Ms. Onke Mjo from her duties as the Acting Director-General of the Department.

Consequently, Mr. Viwe Mlenzana has been appointed as the Acting Director-General, effective from Monday, 9 September 2024 until further notice. Mr. Mlenzana has a Master of Laws degree in International Finance and Banking Law obtained at the University of Liverpool.

He brings into this role, more than 29-years wealth of experience gained in the private, as well as the public sector. Before joining the Department of Employment and Labour in April 2024, as its restructuring and reorganisation head, Mr. Mlenzana worked at the Presidency on a short-term secondment by SARS.

Mr. Mlenzana has been involved in organisational strategic change management, in numerous organisations, including SARS.

“I would like to thank Ms. Mjo for keeping the boat afloat for the past seven months, and wish Mr. Mlenzana well in his new role”, says Minister Meth.

Further details will be communicated in due course.

Media enquiries and interviews:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Media Liaison Officer

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205