Basic Education on partnering with organisations to promote literacy and multilingual education

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) together with the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), the Nal’ibali Trust, Room-to-Read, South African Primary Education Support Initiative (SAPESI), Fundza, and A Better Africa Foundation are set to partner through the Literacy Promotion Collective. This collaboration is poised to advance reading development rooted in African languages and culturally relevant practices under UNESCO’s International Literacy Day theme: “Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace.”

In line with this global initiative, the DBE and partners will celebrate Literacy Month with a focus on "Enriching Children’s Experiences Through Reading and Writing to Elevate the Unique Value of African Languages."

The Literacy Promotion Collective represents a landmark initiative aimed at fostering an inclusive literacy culture that celebrates and integrates Africa's rich linguistic diversity during Literacy Month. By uniting these pivotal organisations, we are committed to enhancing literacy practices that reflect our continent's cultural heritage and promote mutual understanding and peace through education.

‘’This collaboration must be seen as a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing literacy by embracing and integrating the diverse linguistic and cultural landscapes of our continent”, says Basic Education Minister Ms Siviwe Gwarube. “The Literacy Promotion Collective aims to create an enriching educational environment where multilingualism is celebrated, and literacy development is deeply rooted in African cultural contexts,’’ Gwarube concludes.

The use of home-language in teaching instruction is important, as learners who are taught using their home language in the first six years of schooling fare better than those who aren’t taught in their home language. Readers and storybooks written in African languages go a long way in restoring the esteem of African languages in South Africa. NECT CEO Dr Godwin Khosa notes that, “this collaboration signifies our commitment to solving the reading challenges we face in the country by recognising the importance of African languages in literacy development.”

Through a series of dynamic activities, the Literacy Promotion Collective will engage communities across South Africa in meaningful ways. We will facilitate face-to-face activities and interactive workshops that bring literacy to life, creating opportunities for direct engagement and hands-on learning experiences. Our reading aloud sessions will be designed to foster a love for reading in various African languages, supporting language acquisition and comprehension in an inclusive manner. “The Literacy Promotion Collective marks a significant step in recognising the critical nature of collaboration and solidarity that will be required to advance literacy, reading, writing, and learning among South African youth today,” comments Nadeema Musthan, Executive Director at the Fundza Literacy Trust.

Storytelling and writing initiatives will play a pivotal role, as we launch programs that highlight and preserve African narratives, connecting learners with their cultural heritage through literature. The collective will also organise vibrant children's literacy festivals, where young readers can explore stories, interact with authors, and participate in creative activities that celebrate literature. In addition to these in-person engagements, we will host reading dialogues to explore the benefits of multilingual education and its impact on literacy and social cohesion.

The DBE also notes the initiative taken by the South African Council of Churches in support of International Literacy month and looks forward to expanding the relationship with other faith based groupings in similar ways.

We invite educators, parents, and community members to join us in supporting this transformative initiative. Together, we can make a significant impact on literacy development and build a brighter future for all.

