Aviation Asset Management Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation asset management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $239.88 billion in 2023 to $258.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for air travel, increasing need for efficient asset management, rising demand for cost-effective solutions, growing investments in research and development, fleet expansion by airlines.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Aviation Asset Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aviation asset management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $347.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory compliance requirements, rise in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, growing importance of data analytics in asset management, expansion of the global aviation, emphasis on sustainability and environmental considerations.

Growth Driver Of The Aviation Asset Management Market

The growing demand for cargo charters is expected to propel the growth of the aviation asset management market going forward. Cargo charters refer to specialized air transportation services where an individual or organization rents an entire aircraft to transport cargo, typically for time-sensitive, oversized, or high-value shipments. Aviation asset management plays a pivotal role in cargo charters by ensuring the availability, maintenance, and strategic allocation of aircraft to meet the specific requirements of cargo transport, optimizing operations, and maximizing resource utilization.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Aviation Asset Management Market Growth?

Key players in the aviation asset management market include Aerdata UK Ltd., Airbus SE, AerCap Holdings N. V., GE Capital Aviation Services LLC, Charles Taylor Aviation Limited, BBAM LLC, Aviation Asset Management Inc., SkyWorks Capital LLC, GA Telesis LLC, Acumen Aviation Ltd., Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd., Aerotargets International LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, L3Harris Unmanned Maritime Systems, BOC Aviation Limited, Avolon Holdings Limited, Air Lease Corporation, ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Aviation Asset Management Market Size?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation asset management market. Major companies in the aviation asset management market are focusing on new technologies to develop advanced asset management software solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Aviation Asset Management Market Segmented?

1) By Service Types: Leasing Services, Technical Services, Regulatory Certifications, End-to-End

2) By Types Of Aircraft: Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Private Jets

3) By End-User: Commercial Platforms, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Aviation Asset Management Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aviation asset management market share in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aviation asset management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aviation Asset Management Market Definition

Aviation asset management refers to a programmatic method of proactively managing and maintaining aircraft across each aircraft’s useful life, from initial acquisition to final disposition. Aviation asset management help for cost savings, improving productivity, and reducing ownership costs within the airport.

Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aviation asset management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aviation asset management market size, aviation asset management market drivers and trends, aviation asset management market major players, aviation asset management competitors' revenues, aviation asset management market positioning, and aviation asset management market growth across geographies.

