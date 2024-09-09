RackCorp Launches Australia's First Sovereign AI Platform, RackCorp.ai

RackCorp and Katonic AI team launching the comprehensive, full-stack sovereign AI solution, rackcorp.ai

RackCorp launched its Sovereign AI Platform, RackCorp.ai, on August 8, 2024, in Sydney, providing secure, compliant AI solutions for Australian businesses.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RackCorp, a leading Australian cloud services provider, successfully launched its Sovereign AI Platform, RackCorp.ai, on August 8, 2024, at Crown Towers in Sydney. This landmark event attracted industry leaders, government officials, and media representatives, marking a significant milestone in Australia's technological landscape.

The purpose of the event was to introduce the Sovereign AI Platform, which is user-friendly, secure, and compliant with Australian regulations. Powered by Katonic AI, RackCorp.ai enables businesses to confidently adopt AI without concerns about data integrity or reliance on foreign AI models. This platform ensures a Sovereign AI ecosystem on dedicated cloud infrastructure.

A collaboration between RackCorp Secure Cloud, Katonic AI, Hitachi Vantara, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NVIDIA, and NEXTDC, RackCorp.ai has enabled a launchpad for the Australian market to access AI solutions so that organizations can increase productivity, automate processes, and improve customer experiences with AI. This collaboration means RackCorp.ai now enables Local, Dedicated, Private, Secure, and Sovereign AI solutions.

Key features of the platform include:

• Data remains within the country’s boundaries

• Comprehensive data privacy and compliance

• Superior support with AI frameworks, libraries, and productivity tools

• Customised LLMs to suit various business needs

The event featured insightful sessions with prominent speakers, including Lawrence Michael, CEO, RackCorp; Stephen Dendtler, CTO, RackCorp; Parminder (Lucky) Singh, Partner Director, RackCorp; Prem Naraindas, CEO, Katonic AI; George Dragatsis, CTO, Hitachi Vantara; Shankar Raghavan, Senior Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Michael Schipp, Senior Solutions Architect, NVIDIA; and Steve Martin, Head of Sales, NEXTDC. These experts emphasised the importance of data sovereignty and the role of AI in securing Australia's digital future. Engaging panel discussions addressed crucial topics related to sovereignty, practical use cases, and opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"The launch of RackCorp's Sovereign AI Platform represents a pivotal moment for Australia's technological landscape," said Lawrence Michael, CEO of RackCorp. "We are committed to empowering Australian businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age while ensuring that their data remains secure and within our borders."

Stephen Dendtler, CTO, RackCorp, stated, "As AI advances, businesses can leverage solutions like chatbots and lead qualification tools to enhance customer engagement while minimising risks and costs. By using the latest LLMs within our RackCorp AI platform, we streamline operational processes, empowering teams to focus on strategic initiatives and business growth."

Prem Naraindas, Founder and CEO, Katonic AI, added, "Our collaboration with RackCorp has resulted in a truly comprehensive, full-stack sovereign AI solution. By integrating cutting-edge hardware, sophisticated software, and tailored services, we've created an end-to-end AI ecosystem that empowers Australian businesses while ensuring data sovereignty and security. This isn't just about solving isolated challenges - it's about transforming how enterprises approach AI implementation, from infrastructure to insights, all within a secure, sovereign framework."

The event also saw the launch of Kangaroo LLM, Australia's first homegrown, open-source large language model. This model promises to deliver secure AI solutions tailored to local needs and enhance cultural relevance.

By providing locally developed, secure AI solutions, the ecosystem aims to address critical concerns in the era of global data flow, offering businesses and government entities a trusted AI partner that complies with local regulations. The applications of these AI solutions will span various sectors, including healthcare, education, government services, agriculture, and business, with the potential to expand into many more areas as new partners join the ecosystem.

Join us in shaping Australia’s AI future—learn more about https://www.rackcorp.ai/ today!

Contact Us

Media representatives and the public interested in learning more about the newly launched products can reach out to marketing@rackcorp.ai for further information or interviews.

Introducing RackCorp.ai: Your Sovereign AI Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.