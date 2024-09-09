Shane Krauser Partners With National Advocates to Bring Solutions to Help America

Shane Krauser is an international liberty advocate, a former violent crimes prosecutor, and a married father of six.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of a capacity crowd in Orlando, Florida, Shane Krauser joined a cadre of nationally-renowned speakers, elected officials, and activists to present solutions to what many view as an attack on fundamental freedoms and the promise of limited government as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.Bill Mitchell, the organizer of the event and the director of Foundation for Freedom, noted that “if we don’t come together now on the foundational principles that tie us together, our republic’s existence is in serious jeopardy.”The event took place on September 6-7, 2024 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel (Orlando). Shane Krauser, an experienced trial attorney, retired collegiate adjunct faculty, and director of Veritas Debate Academy, joined the speaker line-up as one who brings a unique perspective on messaging and political solutions.“I couldn’t be more thrilled that organizations like this are mobilizing people around the cause of education and ensuring our elected representatives buy into principle over party and freedom over fear,” said Krauser.Mary Flynn O’Neill, the sister of General Michael Flynn, is the director of “America’s Future” and spoke about standing in the gap to protect America’s up-and-coming generation against the tyranny so prevalent in America today.Sheriff Mark Lamb outlined how we remedy the national epidemic of courage and honor. “We must once again behave like men and women who want and expect to be free,” said Lamb.Lamb is finishing his final term as the Pinal County Sheriff (AZ) and recently ran for the U.S. Senate (AZ) against Kari Lake and lost. He will spend more time working as an advocate for unity grounded in protecting America’s founding documents.Pastor Caleb Cooper, the leader of New Hope Revival Church in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico who refused to shut down the church during the COVID pandemic, said, “We must obey God rather than man and demand that our elected officials honor and protect our rights that are granted to us by God.”Sheriff Glenn Hamilton (Sierra County, NM) discussed how he protected Pastor Cooper’s church and the people of New Mexico in the face of government overreach during COVID. He argued that we must elect individuals who will defend their oath of office regardless of public perception. “Public health scares do not warrant suspending our liberties,” said Hamilton.One of the common themes addressed were resolutions and ordinances that would create “constitutional counties,” which is an attempt to ensure that all elected officials, especially county sheriffs, in any given jurisdiction will uphold the general principles of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and will be held accountable if they don’t.Collier County, Florida adopted one such ordinance, and other counties nationwide are using it as a model.Sheriff Eric Flowers from Indian River County, Florida spoke about how he was introduced to the “Constitutional County Resolution” and had it adopted in his county in a matter of weeks.Shane Krauser was one of the concluding speakers and explained that “Liberty is inherently ours and returning to a foundation of limited government, personal responsibility, and a firm reliance on our divine Creator puts us in the best position to overcome the fraud that we know as our federal government. If we do that, I can’t imagine that better days aren’t right around the corner.”Other speakers included Sheriff Rick Staly (Flagler County, FL), Daniel Stuebs (APOA), Sheriff Richard Mack (CSPOA), Mark Finchem (AZ State Legislator), Pastor Bill Cook (Sheriff and Pastors for Freedom), Sheriff Dar Leaf (Barry County, MI), Alex Newman, Kristina Heuser, Chris Hall (County Commissioner of Collier County, FL), Sheriff Brad Rogers (Elkhart County, IN), Joe Banister (IRS Whistleblower), and Kris Jurski (Election Integrity Researcher). Carolyn Pankalla performed several patriotic musical numbers.For media or general inquiries, contact Don Dickinson at 602.327.1375 or email Contact@ShaneKrauser.com.Learn more about Shane Krauser at:Website: https://shanekrauser.com/ Social Media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.