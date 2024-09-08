Governor Palacios Addresses White House Convening on NHPI Issues

Governor Palacios recently spoke at the first, or inaugural, White House Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander NHPI Convening that brought together key NHPI leaders, private sector leaders, federal and state elected officials, federal appointees and staff.

