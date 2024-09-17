NuGerm Announces Deployment of NuKase in Westfield Schools

NuKase Student Phone Cases NuKase Student Phone Cases NuKase Student Phone Cases

This initiative aims to help teachers and students combat classroom distractions by securing mobile devices during instructional time.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuGerm, a leading maker of inaccessible phone cases for K-12 education, is proud to announce a deployment of its revolutionary product, NuKase, in the Westfield Public Schools of Westfield, Massachusetts.

This initiative aims to help teachers and students combat classroom distractions by securing mobile devices during instructional time.

NuKase is an innovative phone case that locks mobile phones during class hours, encouraging students to remain focused on their studies. The Westfield school system is at the forefront of this pilot program, which will test the device in select classrooms to gather feedback on its impact on student engagement and productivity.

Michael Bordak, CEO of NuGerm, commented: “We are excited to partner with Westfield Schools for the deployment of NuKase. We believe this deployment will demonstrate the positive role the NuKase can play in fostering a more attentive and distraction-free learning environment.”

Deployment is set to begin shortly, with educators and administrators providing crucial feedback on NuKase's effectiveness in reducing classroom distractions and fostering a digital detox for students during school hours.

For more details on NuKase and NuGerm’s range of products, please visit www.nugerm.com. Free sample cases are available to educators.

Contact:

NuGerm Media Relations

Phone: 561-462-2041

Email: Info@NuGerm.com

About NuGerm

NuGerm is a pioneering K-12 phone storage solution company dedicated to developing innovative products that address critical challenges in education. With products like NuKase, NuGerm is committed to enhancing learning environments through the elimination of phone distractions during class time.

NuKase Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.