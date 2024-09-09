New Book Release: The Solution for Weight Loss and Beyond: A Guide for Weight Loss and Maintaining Health

A book for anyone wanting to lose weight in a healthy manner and maintain the weight loss.

I wanted to write a book for people wishing to regain their health and maintain a healthy weight... those struggling to find solutions...that reads like friendly advice...this book is for you and me.” — Angela Ridinger Ward

LANTANA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The struggle to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle is a common challenge faced by many individuals. With countless fad diets and conflicting information, it can be overwhelming to find a sustainable solution. However, author and Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Angela Ridinger Ward, has released a new book titled "The Solution to Weight Loss and Beyond: A Guide to losing weight and Maintaining Health" to provide a comprehensive and holistic-based approach to achieving weight loss and overall wellness.The book, which is now available for purchase, offers a step-by-step guide to help readers understand the root causes of weight gain and how to address them effectively. It covers topics such as nutrition, exercise, mindset, and self-care, providing practical tips and strategies to help readers achieve their weight loss goals. The author, Angela Ridinger Ward (Certified Holistic Nutritionist), sets a conversational tone for the reader."The Solution to Weight Loss and Beyond" goes beyond just shedding pounds, as it also focuses on maintaining a healthy lifestyle to keep the weight off. The book emphasizes the importance of creating sustainable habits and making lifestyle changes that will lead to lasting results. It also addresses common challenges and obstacles that individuals may face on their weight loss journey, providing valuable insights and solutions.With obesity rates on the rise and the negative impact it has on overall health, "The Solution to Weight Loss and Beyond" is a timely and relevant release. Mrs. Ward’s book offers a refreshing perspective on weight loss and provides readers with the tools and knowledge to achieve sustainable results. It is a must-read for anyone looking to improve their health and well-being. The book is available for purchase on several on-line book sources.For media inquiries or to request a review copy, please contact Angela Ridinger Ward at the email address Thesolutionforweightloss@gmail.com. Mrs. Ward is available for interviews and speaking engagements to share her expertise on weight loss and overall wellness. Don't miss out on this valuable resource that will guide you towards a healthier and happier life.Now available from Amazon Barnes and Noble , and Lulu Paperback ISBN 979-8-9904584-4-4E-book ISBN 979-8-9904584-3-7Hardcover ISBN 979-8-9904584-5-1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.