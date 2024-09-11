Blue Sky Realty Partners Forms Strategic Alliance with Plan Ahead Partners to Enhance Real Estate Services

Blue Sky Realty Partners - Logo

Brokerage to Provide Licensed Real Estate Support to Clients of Estate Planning Firm in California

We are thrilled to partner with Plan Ahead Partners to bring our real estate expertise to their clients...ensuring seamless support in managing real estate assets as part of their estate planning” — David S Anderson II

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Sky Realty Partners , an innovative virtual real estate brokerage, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Plan Ahead Partners , a leading estate planning firm.This alliance will allow Blue Sky Realty Partners to offer licensed real estate services to Plan Ahead Partners’ clients across California, particularly in the management, purchase, and sale of real estate assets included in their estate plans.Plan Ahead Partners specializes in helping clients establish Revocable Living Trusts to protect valuable assets, including real estate, from the costly and time-consuming probate process. Their comprehensive services also include the preparation of Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Advance Health Directives, ensuring that their clients' legal and financial affairs are thoroughly managed.Recognizing the critical role that real estate plays in long-term financial planning, Plan Ahead Partners sought a partnership with a brokerage that could provide expert real estate services aligned with their clients' needs. Blue Sky Realty Partners, with its innovative approach and deep understanding of the California real estate market, was a natural fit."We are thrilled to partner with Plan Ahead Partners and bring our real estate expertise to their clients," said David Sinclair Anderson II, President & CEO of Blue Sky Realty Partners. "This partnership allows us to extend our services to a new audience while ensuring that clients receive seamless support in managing their real estate assets as part of their broader estate plans."While Blue Sky Realty Partners will handle all real estate transactions independently, the partnership provides a cohesive experience for Plan Ahead Partners' clients, who can now benefit from expert guidance in both estate planning and real estate investment. Blue Sky Realty Partners will serve as the brokerage of record for all agents offering real estate services through Plan Ahead Partners.This collaboration underscores Blue Sky Realty Partners' commitment to innovation and client-centric service. As a new kind of real estate company for a new kind of world, Blue Sky Realty Partners continues to redefine what it means to be a modern brokerage.

