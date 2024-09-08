Lane Closure / Barnard
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
North Rd. is closed down to one lane in the area of Barnard interchange/ Barnard General Store due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully
Thank you,
Katelyn J Cutler
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
