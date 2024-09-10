Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital Names New Chief Executive Officer

JENNIFER JONES, CEO Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash

Jennifer Jones, MA, CCC-SLP, is the New CEO at Cincinnati Rehab Hospital in Blue Ash, Ohio

Jennifer's comprehensive experience and leadership have uniquely prepared her to steer the Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital towards our vision as being the medical rehab leader” — Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partners COO

BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital in Blue Ash an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, announced Jennifer Jones, as the hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer. Jennifer brings over 29 years of experience, primarily in clinical and rehab hospital executive leadership, with her early career as a Speech-Language Pathologist. For the past 24 years, she has served in a number of clinical and leadership roles at an inpatient rehab hospital with her most recent role as the Chief Executive Officer.

"Jennifer's comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation experience and leadership throughout the Greater Cincinnati area have uniquely prepared her to steer the Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital in Blue Ash towards our vision of being the medical rehabilitation leader in the communities we serve.” Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partner’s COO, said.

Jennifer received a Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders degree and she also received a Master of Arts in Communication Disorders degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She maintains her license through the Kentucky Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and she is pursuing a Fellowship (FACHE). Jennifer is also a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the Board of Directors for the Brain Injury Association Northern Kentucky, and she is active in community outreach programs.

About Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital:

Cincinnati Rehab Hospital is a 3-story 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms is owned by NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners:

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on

About NKD:

NKD is a partnership between Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, Cross Development, and Kennor Holdings that develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Cross Development:

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly.

About Kennor Holdings

Kennor Holdings, LP is a family of commercial real estate development companies with a portfolio of regional and national projects based in Dallas, TX. The Kennor team has over 15 years of commercial real estate development experience and has structured syndication over $300M.

Cincinnati Rehab Hospital

