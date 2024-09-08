PHILIPPINES, September 8 - Press Release

September 7, 2024 Cayetano pushes alternatives in PUV modernization program Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is calling for more flexible options in the government's Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, suggesting that alternative solutions should be explored to better meet the needs of various sectors. "You should also explore other possibilities, 'di pwedeng take it or leave it," he said in an interview on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Despite the success of the modernization program in the City of Taguig, Cayetano has expressed concerns about its suitability for other areas. His apprehensions were heightened following a recent discussion with members of the AirTODA Transport Service Cooperative (ATSC) in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, who voiced their worries about the program. "I'm supportive kasi sa Taguig, nagawa nang maayos. Pero, apprehensive ako na hindi nilolocalize kasi simple lang naman 'yan," he said. The senator noted that the approach needs to be more tailored to local conditions, noting that many drivers are uncertain about their future under the current plan. "Marami kasing lugar, hindi malinaw kung ano ang magiging future nila," he said. "Pero kung magiging malinaw [at] hindi mawawalan ng trabaho [ang mga drivers], makakatulong tayo magkumbinse," he added. Cayetano also suggested that the program consider alternatives that could benefit different sectors. For instance, introducing electric vans for tourists in places like Palawan and other regional spots could be a viable option. "Bakit 'di tayo magkaroon ng [mga] van para sa turista? Padami naman ng padami ang turista sa Palawan, hindi ba? So there are alternatives," he said. Cayetano, isinusulong ang iba pang alternatibo sa PUV modernization program Iminungkahi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na magkaroon ng mas maraming opsyon sa Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program ng gobyerno. Ayon sa senador, kailangang suriin ang iba pang solusyon upang mas maayos na matugunan ang pangangailangan ng iba't ibang sektor. "You should also explore other possibilities, 'di pwedeng take it or leave it," sabi niya sa isang panayam nitong Sabado, September 7, 2024. Bagaman matagumpay ang programa sa Lungsod ng Taguig, ipinahayag ni Cayetano ang kanyang pag-aalala kung angkop ito sa ibang lugar. Lalo pang tumingkad ang kanyang mga pangamba matapos ang kamakailang pag-uusap kasama ang mga miyembro ng AirTODA Transport Service Cooperative (ATSC) sa Puerto Princesa, Palawan, na nagbahagi ng kanilang mga alalahanin tungkol sa programa. "I'm supportive, kasi sa Taguig nagawa nang maayos. Pero apprehensive ako na hindi nilolocalize kasi simple lang naman 'yan," sabi niya. Binanggit din ng senador na kailangan iakma ang programa sa mga lokal na kondisyon. Aniya, maraming mga tsuper ang nag-aalala at hindi sigurado sa kanilang hinaharap sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang plano. "Marami kasing lugar, hindi malinaw kung ano ang magiging future nila," wika niya. "Pero kung magiging malinaw [at] hindi mawawalan ng trabaho [ang mga drivers], makakatulong tayo magkumbinse," dagdag niya. Nagmungkahi rin si Cayetano na dapat isaalang-alang ng programa ang mga alternatibong pamamaraan upang makakatulong sa iba't ibang sektor. Inihalimbawa ng senador ang paggamit ng mga electric van para sa mga turista sa mga lugar tulad ng Palawan at iba pang rehiyon bilang isang opsyon. "Bakit 'di tayo magkaroon ng [mga] van para sa turista? Padami naman ng padami ang turista sa Palawan, hindi ba? So there are alternatives," sabi niya. __________________ Sen. Alan Cayetano's interview link: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/3bchyExfbxdqXrMq/

