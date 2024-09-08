Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy

September 8, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy

Mananagot ka, Apollo Quiboloy. You cannot outrun the law. You will not further delay justice. Abot kamay na ng mga victim-survivors ang hustisya, salamat sa kanilang paglalakas-loob na magsabi ng katotohanan. We commend our law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and dedication, despite Quiboloy's tactics. Magpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon ng Senado para matuldukan ang sistematikong pang-aabuso sa mga pinakabulnerable sa lipunan. Bilang na ang araw ng tulad nilang naghahari-harian, nambabastos sa batas, at nang-aabuso sa kababaihan, kabataan, at kapwa nating Pilipino.

