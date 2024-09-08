PHILIPPINES, September 8 - Press Release

September 8, 2024 Dela Rosa appeals to PBBM: Restore normalcy in lives of KOJC members, PNP officers Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to restore normalcy in the lives of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members and the police officers deployed to serve the arrest warrant against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. The Davaoeño lawmaker made the call as he led the Senate justice and human rights subcommittee's inquiry into the ongoing police operations at the KOJC compound on Friday. "Kung nakikinig sana si President Bongbong Marcos ngayon, I am appealing to you, Mr. President. Please listen to these people. Mr. President, sana ibalik mo ang buhay nitong mga tao na ito to normal, not only to the KOJC members but also to your policemen," Dela Rosa said during the hearing held at Davao City's Sangguniang Panlungsod. The former national police chief-turned-senator expressed concern, not only to the KOJC members, but also the officers of the Philippine National Police who were from other regions in Mindanao. "Galing pa ito sa ibang region. Ilang araw na dito walang matinong higaan, walang matinong kain, walang matinong tulog, walang matinong ligo," Dela Rosa said. "I am appealing to you, Mr. President. Please act on this. Huwag ninyong isara 'yung utak ninyo. Para mahuli lang si Pastor Quiboloy, you are willing to sacrifice everything. That's only an appeal. I hope you are listening," he added. Before he led the Senate subcommittee's hearing, Dela Rosa, along with Senators Bong Go and Robinhood Padilla, conducted an ocular inspection at the KOJC Compound in Davao City where the police has been conducting its operations since August 24. In a privilege speech delivered last August 27, Dela Rosa also appealed to President Marcos to pull out the over 2,000 cops who were deployed at the KOJC compound as he expressed concern for the rights of the KOJC members and the students studying at the Jose Maria College Foundation.

