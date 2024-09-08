Introducing SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® and Rejuvenise 360 Holistic Healthy Living®

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ®. CEO of IGH3P NutriCore Fit Coach™ IGH3P® Professional Body

A Groundbreaking Approach to Wellness

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Terry McIvor and Zita Bertha, two mental and physical health pioneers, are proud to announce the integration of their innovative programs: the SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® and Rejuvenise 360 Holistic Healthy Living®. This synergy offers clients a comprehensive, science-based path toward achieving mental, emotional, and physical well-being, transforming health in a lasting and holistic way.

Their collaboration provides a robust, integrated framework that tackles health at its root by combining advanced neuroscience with holistic health strategies. This ensures clients receive a multidimensional approach to wellness that treats the mind and body together.

The SynapGen Transformational Coaching System®

Dr. Terry McIvor, known as the Synaptic Trainer®, has spent decades developing the SynapGen Transformational Coaching System®, a neuroscience-driven program focused on brain rewiring. His methods leverage the brain’s ability to adapt and rewire through neuroplasticity, allowing individuals to break free from mental barriers such as stress, emotional triggers, and behavioural patterns.

Utilizing advanced Patho-Neurolinguistic Psychology (PNLPsy™) techniques, SynapGen® addresses clients' emotional and psychological challenges, helping them develop new, healthier neural pathways. This method taps into the brain’s natural ability to change and adapt, offering a powerful mental and emotional transformation tool.

Rejuvenise 360® Holistic Healthy Living®

Zita Bertha, the Director of Rejuvenise 360 Holistic Healthy Living® and founder of NutriCore Fit Coaching™, is a leader in the holistic health field with over 20 years of experience. Rejuvenise 360® focuses on personalized health strategies, integrating nutrition, gut health, and fitness to provide a complete physical transformation.

Zita’s expertise centres on gut health restoration through tailored nutrition plans that promote long-term well-being. Her coaching program helps clients restore digestive balance, improve hormonal health, and boost physical vitality. Through individualized fitness programs, Zita empowers clients to achieve their personal health goals by combining exercise routines with nutritional support.

A Unified Approach to Wellness: The Synergy of SynapGen® and Rejuvenise 360®

The true strength of these programs lies in their integration. By combining Dr. Terry McIvor’s neuroscience-based SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® with Zita Bertha’s Rejuvenise 360 Holistic Healthy Living®, clients benefit from a holistic approach that addresses mental and physical health.

SynapGen® focuses on rewiring the brain, reshaping how individuals respond to emotional triggers and stress. Rejuvenise 360® complements this by promoting physical health, using nutrition and fitness to ensure clients’ bodies are aligned with their mental progress. The two programs offer a complete wellness solution that treats the whole person rather than just symptoms, ensuring lasting transformation.

What Clients Can Expect

Clients who engage in this integrated program will experience:

Brain Rewiring & Emotional Resilience: SynapGen® uses advanced neuroscience techniques to help clients overcome emotional and psychological challenges, empowering them to develop healthier responses to stress and emotional triggers.

Personalized Nutrition & Gut Health: Rejuvenise 360® focuses on improving gut health through individualized nutrition plans, helping clients achieve better digestion, hormonal balance, and sustained physical health.

Tailored Fitness Plans: Clients benefit from customized exercise programs that build physical strength, improve stamina, and enhance mental clarity, all while supporting emotional regulation.

Long-Term Wellness: This holistic approach ensures that clients experience lasting transformation, addressing health's mental and physical aspects in one comprehensive package.

About Dr. Terry McIvor

Dr. Terry McIvor, known as the **Synaptic Trainer®, is a distinguished expert in **neuroscience**, **brain rewiring**, and **Patho-Neurolinguistic Psychology (PNLPsy™)**. With extensive academic credentials, including **MSc Psy**, **DSc Psy**, and recognition as a Fellow of personalised mental health treatments, Dr. McIvor has developed a profound understanding of the brain’s neuroplastic abilities. This expertise has allowed him to develop innovative techniques that help individuals rewire their brains**, enabling them to overcome mental blocks, manage stress, and foster emotional resilience.

Dr McIvor’s pioneering work centres on the science of neuroplasticity, the brain's remarkable capacity to form and reorganize synaptic connections, especially in response to learning or experience. By integrating this science into his SynapGen Transformational Coaching System®, Dr. McIvor provides a holistic method for reshaping neural pathways. His techniques empower individuals to shift thought patterns and create sustainable behavioural changes, improving mental health, emotional balance, and overall well-being.

The SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® is designed to address surface-level issues and delve into the underlying cognitive and emotional patterns that hinder personal and professional growth. By reshaping these pathways, Dr. McIvor enables his clients to unlock their full potential, develop stronger emotional regulation, and break free from habits or thought processes that have previously limited their success. His approach is highly individualized, focusing on each client's needs, allowing them to reshape their mental and emotional landscape through a comprehensive, neuroscience-based coaching system.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. McIvor is a dedicated educator and mentor, sharing his knowledge with fellow professionals in neuroscience and psychology. His contributions to PNLPsy™ have helped expand the understanding of how language and cognitive patterns influence behaviour, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the field.

Dr McIvor’s approach has proven transformative for individuals seeking to overcome challenges such as stress, anxiety, emotional dysregulation, and negative behavioural patterns. His SynapGen® system is respected for producing lasting change by tapping into the brain's inherent plasticity, ultimately fostering personal empowerment and lifelong growth.

About Zita Bertha

Zita Bertha is the Director of Rejuvenise 360® Holistic Healthy Living® and the founder of NutriCore Fit Coaching™, specializing in personalized fitness and nutrition strategies. With over 10 years of experience, Zita has become a trusted name in holistic health, focusing on gut health, nutrition, and fitness. Her individualized approach empowers clients to achieve long-term physical and emotional health by addressing the body’s specific needs through tailored programs.

Zita Bertha brings over a decade of experience in the yoga and fitness industry, holding credentials in fitness coaching and nutrition. Her comprehensive understanding of the mind-body connection has allowed her to help individuals achieve optimal physical health through tailored programs that integrate strength, flexibility, and nutritional balance.

In addition to her expertise in fitness, Zita has a distinguished background in the martial art of Karate, where she reached an elite level of competition. Her dedication and skill led her to achieve European Champion status, a testament to her discipline, focus, and determination in the martial arts. This achievement highlights her physical capabilities, mental resilience, and strategic mindset, which she now brings into her holistic approach to coaching.

Through her role as the Director of Rejuvenise 360 Holistic Healthy Living® and founder of NutriCore Fit Coaching™, Zita leverages her extensive experience in fitness, nutrition, and competitive sports to guide her clients on their journey to achieving sustainable physical and emotional well-being. Her unique perspective, shaped by her competitive success and deep knowledge of fitness and nutrition, ensures that clients receive expert guidance rooted in a holistic approach that supports their overall health goals.

About SynapGen® and Rejuvenise 360®



The SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® and Rejuvenise 360 Holistic Healthy Living® represent a breakthrough in wellness by offering a holistic, science-based approach to mental and physical health. These two programs work together to ensure clients receive a comprehensive wellness solution, transforming the mind and body and sustaining vitality and well-being.

