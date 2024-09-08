SIG Roundtable Meeting with Development Partners to Strengthen Development Partnerships, set for Wednesday

The Solomon Islands Government is set to bring its development partners to the table on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, for an important Roundtable Meeting led by the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC), aimed at strengthening collaboration and aligning support with national development priorities.

The event which will be held at the Heritage Park Hotel in Honiara, comes with the theme, “Developing the Solomon Islands through Genuine and Durable Partnerships.”

As part of the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT)’s 100-day policy launched in June 2024, the Ministry has been tasked with ensuring that programs that are funded by development partners align closely with the National Development Strategy (NDS) 2015-2035 and GNUT policy priorities.

This meeting marks a significant step towards enhancing cooperation, building mutual trust, and establishing a shared vision between the Government and its partners.

This round table aims to further engage these partners, ensuring continued adherence to the principles of ownership, alignment, harmonization, transparency, accountability, and inclusive partnership as outlined in the Solomon Islands Aid Management and Development Cooperation Policy.

The main objectives are as follows; To facilitate dialogue between the SIG and its development partners to support GNUT’s policy directions. Reach a mutual understanding on the implementation of Government priorities according to the NDS, as well as inform donor communities about the socio-economic situation of the Solomon Islands and the Government’s commitment to policy implementation.

It’s expected outcome is to build stronger commitment from development partners to support the Solomon Islands Government’s priorities, and enhance collaboration and durable partnerships that drive meaningful development.

The consultative meeting will feature presentations and discussions on key national priorities, including outcomes from the Solomon Islands National Economic Summit 2024, the National Infrastructure Priority Pipeline 2023, and strategies to overcome social and environmental challenges.

Participants will include 95 representatives from the Government, donor agencies, key NGOs, and the private sector.

MNPDC through its Development Cooperation Division will oversee the event.

