St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4006823, 24A4006973

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 09/02/24 @ approximately 2043 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Rd, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief





ACCUSED: Brandon Lackie

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)





VICTIM: Nathaniel Ricker (Unlawful Mischief)

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/02/2024 at approximately 2043 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a dispute occurring at a residence in Groton. Troopers arrived to the scene and investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Brandon Lackie (36), violated court ordered conditions, violated an abuse protection order, and caused damage to a vehicle. Lackie also showed as having an extraditable arrest warrant out of New Hampshire for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual offender, a Class B Felony. Lackie fled the scene before Troopers arrived and was not located. On 09/07/2024, at approximately 1845 hours, Troopers located Lackie at his residence in Groton. Lackie was placed under arrest and ultimately held without bail.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Included

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



