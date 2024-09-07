Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze

AZERBAIJAN, September 7 - 07 September 2024, 23:13

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei on winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The post reads: “Raman Salei's third medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I congratulate the bronze medalist! I thank all our winners for the joy they have brought to Azerbaijani fans! I wish each athlete strong health, strength, and new achievements.”

