First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei on winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The post reads: “Raman Salei's third medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I congratulate the bronze medalist! I thank all our winners for the joy they have brought to Azerbaijani fans! I wish each athlete strong health, strength, and new achievements.”