EV Club of CT and Hotel Marcel Kick Off Second Annual Northeast Electric Vehicle Symposium, 9/15 - 16, 2024

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Haven, CT The EV Club of CT is thrilled to invite members of the public to attend NEEVS, one of the Northeast’s largest gatherings of electric vehicle enthusiasts and policy makers at the award-winning Hotel Marcel in New Haven, a 100% electric hotel. This free event was made possible by our lead sponsor BMW, along with a dozen other sponsors.On Sunday September 15th come take a free test drive in a range of exciting EVs including a BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW iX, Rivian R1T, Rivian R1S, Alfa Romeo Tonale and for the first time in Connecticut, a Tesla Cybertruck. A variety of additional test drives will be coordinated by sponsor EVNoire. Attendees can speak with a variety of EV owners who will be showcasing their cars and answering questions about their personal experience. Enjoy "Sage on the Stage" presentations by subject matter experts covering topics of interest to new owners and the EV-curious. Special vehicles included in the display showcase are a BMW i7, and electric versions of a delivery van, garbage truck, police patrol car, and a Flux Marine electric boat.“We welcome everyone who would like to learn more about EVs. This is a non-pressured way to take a test drive and learn about EV ownership from other EV owners and experts.” said Barry Kresch, President, Electric Vehicle Club of Connecticut.On Monday, September 16th all are invited to learn from EV policy experts, industry influencers, and EV products and services. You’ll have an opportunity to hear from Marissa Gillett, Chairman of PURA, Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Claire Coleman, Consumer Counsel Connecticut State Office of Consumer Counsel, Matt Ferrell of the YouTube channel Undecided, and Brandon Smith of EVNoire. Don't miss out on this electrifying event that features policy-oriented presentations and a roundtable discussion about residential, business and municipal EV charging, solar and battery storage installation and incentives from people who have been through the process.“On Monday EV advocates and policy makers will share their visions for accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation," explains Bruce Becker, Chairman, Electric Vehicle Club of Connecticut. “NEEVS is a fantastic opportunity to become immersed in the world of electric vehicles and network with industry experts.”Event registration and more information can be found at https://evclubct.com/event/neevs-2024/ ABOUT THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CLUB OF CT:The EV Club of CT is a grassroots organization promoting the electrification of transportation in general and electric vehicle adoption in particular to mitigate global warming and improve public health. The EV Club provides information to help consumers on their EV journey, supports the development of EV-friendly legislation and regulations, and tracks EV adoption data in CT.ABOUT HOTEL MARCEL:A model for sustainability within the hospitality industry, Hotel Marcel is committed to doing what it can to tackle the global climate crisis. As a 100% electric hotel that operates fossil-fuel free, Hotel Marcel has created a new standard for environmentally friendly hotel operations. Hotel Marcel is proud to be LEED Platinum-certified, all electric, and the nation's first Passive House-certified hotel.Sponsors:Gold• BMWSilver• Eastern Mechanical Services• EVNoire• Live Green Connecticut• Tauck/Ritzau Innovative Philanthropy• West ElectricBronze• Alfa Romeo of Westport• Capitol Area Clean Cities• Conservation Law Foundation• CT Green Bank• CT League of Conservation Voters• Earthlight Technologies• Flux Marine• Hotel Marcel• IKEA• Inductive Autoworks• Leifer Properties• Liberty Bank• New Haven Clean Cities• Pirelli Tires• Susan Vanech Properties/Coastal Compass• TecKnow Smart Living Ecosystems###

