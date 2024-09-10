Athelas Therapeutic Riding, Inc. Announces Participation in Mohawk Valley Gives Event on September 20th, 2024

Athelas Therapeutic Riding, Inc in Otego NY We bring smiles to people of all abilities through horses!

Support Your Community and Help Riders Achieve Their Dreams In Day of Giving!

OTEGO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athelas Therapeutic Riding, Inc. is excited to announce participation in the upcoming Mohawk Valley Gives event on September 20th, 2024. This regional day of giving brings together non-profit organizations from across the Mohawk Valley area in a friendly competition to raise much-needed funds, and support from the community is crucial.For years, Athelas Therapeutic Riding has been a cornerstone in the community, offering life-changing equine therapy to individuals of all ability levels. One remarkable rider, who has been with the program for nearly a decade, was able to ride before taking her first steps. Through the program, she developed critical core strength, which helped her take those initial steps. Stories like hers are a testament to the power of equine therapy and underscore the importance of continuing this work.Significant challenges are currently being faced. The outdoor arena requires new fencing to provide a safe space for more independent ride time, and the scholarship fund, which helps ease the financial burden for families with medically complicated riders, is depleted. Support during Mohawk Valley Gives is essential to raising $5,000 to meet these needs.“Mohawk Valley Gives is more than just a fundraising event; it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and make a real difference in the lives of those who rely on these services,” said Abby Costello, Instructor at Athelas Therapeutic Riding. “Firsthand experiences have shown how equine therapy can transform lives, and with community support, these vital programs can continue.”The community is invited to visit ATRinc.org to learn more about the mission and ways to get involved. Whether a long-time supporter or new to the cause, contributions on September 20th will help continue providing meaningful experiences for riders.For more information about Mohawk Valley Gives or to make a donation, please visit ATRinc.org or contact info@athelastherapeuticridinginc.org.About Athelas Therapeutic Riding, Inc.Athelas Therapeutic Riding, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Otsego County, NY. The mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ability levels to challenge themselves physically and emotionally, setting goals to improve their quality of life through meaningful interactions with horses. Through these programs, participants develop strength, confidence, and a sense of achievement.

