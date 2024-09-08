Nano4Imaging Expands U.S. Production Capabilities through Strategic Partnership with Arrotek

Nano4Imaging GmbH

Nano4Imaging, a German technology leader in MedTech, has announced an expansion of its production in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Arrotek.

We collaborate with Arrotek to address the significant shortage of MRI-compatible medical devices and better serve our U.S. customers.” — Rudolf Schulze Vohren, CEO Nano4Imaging

DUSSELDORF, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA , GERMANY, September 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nano4Imaging , a German technology leader in interventional MRI, has announced a significant expansion of its production capabilities in the United States through a strategic partnership with Arrotek US. This collaboration is poised to enhance Nano4Imaging’s portfolio of minimally invasive devices designed for interventional MRI procedures.Arrotek, recognized for its strong track record in the medical devices industry, will leverage its well-established manufacturing facility in North Attleboro, MA, to take over the final manufacturing and logistics of Nano4Imaging’s EmeryGlide guidewire. Additionally, Arrotek’s expertise in the design and manufacturing of composite components will support Nano4Imaging in the development of new MRI-compatible devices.Rudolf Schulze Vohren, CEO of Nano4Imaging, commented, “This collaboration brings us closer to our U.S. customers at a critical time when there is a significant shortage of MRI-compatible medical devices. Partnering with Arrotek enables us to address this gap effectively, positioning us as a leader in the fast-growing interventional MRI market, which is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 24%, reaching $2.3 billion in the next five years.”Keith Spodek, Site Leader and VP of Operations at Arrotek, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thoroughly enjoying this collaboration. We are confident that our working relationship presents significant opportunities for both parties by expanding Nano4Imaging’s interventional MRI portfolio with advanced products such as needles.”Paul Borm, CTO of Nano4Imaging GmbH, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Arrotek. This partnership will not only expand our range of MRI-compatible devices but also, through the integration of Nano4Imaging's TRACKR software, enable clinicians to treat a wider array of conditions under MRI guidance. This approach will lead to safer and more personalized patient care.”About Nano4ImagingNano4Imaging (N4I) is a technology leader in interventional MRI, providing AI-driven software and MRI-compatible devices that facilitate MRI-guided procedures. Having received FDA approval for its first device, N4I is actively integrating its AI-enhanced TRACKR software with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company collaborates with prominent hospitals in the U.S. and Europe to develop new therapies in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and osteoarthritis. Nano4Imaging is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Dublin, OH. For more information, visit www.nano4imaging.com About ArrotekArrotek US is a design service consultancy and manufacturing facility based in Massachusetts, USA. Its parent company, Arrotek, is a medical device design consultancy headquartered in Finisklin, Sligo, Ireland. Arrotek offers comprehensive medical device design, development, and manufacturing services, specializing in minimally invasive devices such as interventional and diagnostic catheters, guidewires, needles, stylets, cannulas, and similar components. Arrotek is part of the Theragenics group, a leader in advanced medical solutions that include minimally invasive devices and radiation-based treatments that improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.arrotek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.