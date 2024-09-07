PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 Bong Go urges urgent action for better public awareness on PhilHealth services: 'ipaalam at ibigay ninyo sa tao ang serbisyo at benepisyo na dapat nilang makuha mula sa gobyerno' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go once again highlighted the importance of a more robust public information campaign on PhilHealth benefits and services, following multiple reports of Filipinos unaware of the healthcare benefits available to them as provided by PhilHealth and also in accordance with the Universal Health Care (UHC) law. Go emphasized the importance of making sure every Filipino is aware of the healthcare services they are entitled to under PhilHealth, especially in critical moments such as childbirth, hospitalization, and emergency care. "Nand'yan ang programa, nandiyan ang batas, nand'yan ang serbisyo na dapat makuha ng mga Pilipino mula PhilHealth, pero marami pa rin sa ating mga kababayan ang hindi alam ito o hindi nakakabenepisyo mula dito," Go said. "Kailangan po ng mas malakas at mas epektibong kampanya para ipaalam sa tao ang mga benepisyong pwede nilang makuha mula sa PhilHealth," he added. This concern comes in the wake of the tragic case of a pregnant woman in Cebu who passed away after choosing to give birth on the street due to financial constraints and fear of not being able to afford hospital care. Go expressed his frustration over the lack of awareness that has led to unnecessary suffering and death. "Nakakalungkot po na may mga ganitong insidente, katulad ng nangyari sa Cebu. Kung alam lamang ng ginang na may tulong pampagamot na maaaring makuha mula sa gobyerno sa pagpapa-ospital, sana buhay pa siya at ang kanyang anak ngayon," Go continued. He pointed out that the billions of pesos in unused PhilHealth funds should be used to not only improve their services but also raise awareness on the benefits available for Filipinos, ensuring that all Filipinos are informed and empowered to access medical care when needed. "Dito natin nakikita ang kahalagahan ng tamang impormasyon--ang kaalaman ay pwedeng magligtas ng buhay. Marami sa ating mga kababayan ang natatakot magpagamot dahil hindi nila alam na may tulong mula sa gobyerno. Hindi dapat maging kapalit ang buhay dahil sa kakulangan ng impormasyon," Go asserted. During his recent privilege speech in the Senate, Go reiterated his earlier calls for significant improvements in several key areas of PhilHealth's services, including increased subsidies for common yet critical treatments such as dialysis and expanded coverage for severe illnesses. "Ang ating paalala sa PhilHealth: gamitin ang nakalaang pondo para sa pangangailangang pangkalusugan ng mga Pilipino. Ang pondong para sa health ay dapat gamitin para sa health!," he said. Go particularly outlined four key areas of reform that he is advocating for lowering premium contributions, increasing case rates, expanding benefit packages, and eliminating the Single Period of Confinement Policy. "Ako po'y naniniwala na ang kalusugan ay katumbas po ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Kaya ipinaglalaban ko talaga 'yung tamang paggamit sa pondo ng PhilHealth. Ang dami pa pong reserve fund ng PhilHealth na hindi nagagamit. Tapos 'yung mga kababayan nating mahihirap, naghihingalo, walang pambayad sa hospital. Kaya hindi ko po ito titigilan," he passionately stated. Go's remarks come on the heels of his ongoing appeal for PhilHealth to properly utilize its available funds. He expressed his concerns over the planned transfer of PhP89.9 billion in excess PhilHealth funds to the national treasury, questioning the morality of using healthcare funds for non-health-related projects. This is part of the Php500 billion reserve funds of PhilHealth that remains unutilized. "Hindi natin titigilan ang pagbusisi sa ginagawang paglilipat sa Php 89.9 bilyon na sobrang pondo ng PhilHealth pabalik sa National Treasury. Bahagi ito ng P500 bilyon na reserve fund na natutulog at nakatengga lang habang patuloy ang pagdami ng mga mahihirap na pasyenteng naghihingalo at nangangailangan ng tulong mula sa gobyerno," he added.

