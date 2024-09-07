Steven Selikoff Shines at Alibaba CoCreate Conference in Las Vegas

Steven Selikoff hosting Alibaba Cocreate panel of manufacturers

— Attendee; Roxy Ceronio

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned product development expert Steven Selikoff captivated audiences at the Alibaba CoCreate Conference held at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on September 5 and 6, 2024. The event, which attracted over 2,500 attendees, showcased Selikoff's extensive knowledge in product development and his invaluable insights from sourcing trips to China, including the renowned Canton Fair.Selikoff's first presentation featured a dynamic panel of three distinguished manufacturers specializing in home electronic devices, apparel, and innovative packaging and gift boxes. Drawing from his years of experience working with factories, Selikoff curated a session that was both educational and entertaining. Attendees praised the presentation for its informative content and engaging delivery. The audience erupted in spontaneous applause when Selikoff shared his expert techniques for negotiating lower prices and securing favorable payment terms from suppliers.In his second presentation, Selikoff addressed the evolving landscape of e-commerce, sharing the stage with Carlos Alvarez, CEO of Wizards of Ecom. Together, they provided actionable strategies and personal anecdotes on how to thrive in the competitive online marketplace. Audience members were particularly impressed with the practical advice offered, with one attendee, Roxy Ceronio, stating, "I can’t wait to use everything I learned when I launch my new product."Selikoff's participation in the Alibaba CoCreate Conference follows his previous keynote speeches in China for Alibaba and World First earlier this year. His presentations continue to solidify his reputation as a leading authority in product development and a trusted guide for entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of sourcing and manufacturing, and selling products to retailers and online.For more information about Steven Selikoff, the Product Development Incubator , the Product Development China Trip programs, and to learn how to sell your products to retailers, visit [Product Development Academy].

