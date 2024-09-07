Needs Games Announces New Action RPG 'Master of Zodiac' as a Spin Off to UNDECEMBER

SOUTH KOREA, September 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Needs Games Inc , the developer behind the Hack & Slash action RPG UNDECEMBER, is currently preparing the sequel Master of Zodiac, which is based on the spinoff universe of UNDECEMBER.The South Korean game developer, Needs Games Inc, known for their acclaimed Hack & Slash action RPG, UNDECEMBER, is now gearing up to release a follow-up title, Master of Zodiac, set within the same expanded universe.In addition to the impressive skills and combat systems from UNDECEMBER, "Master of Zodiac" will feature a variety of new and diverse content not seen in UNDECEMBER. The game has been designed to simplify the complex systems of traditional Hack & Slash games, making it easy and enjoyable for casual players.Master of Zodiac combines fun gameplay, character development, and visual appeal, and offers endless entertainment with over 2,000 different items and Skill Enchants. It is a hybrid game that provides limitless fun.John Park, the Executive Producer of Master of Zodiac, said, "M.O.Z. features over 150 different skills and a high degree of customization. It offers a deeply immersive experience with a variety of conceptually unique regions and areas based on the story and quests, allowing players to enjoy the game as if they were reading a novel."Key Features of Master of Zodiac:User-Friendly Controls: Simplified gameplay with Auto Targeting and Smart Control for easy handling.Thrilling Combat: Enjoy the satisfying impact of intense mob battles, featuring knockback and RagDoll effects for powerful combat feedback.Spectacular Action: Experience wide-ranging and visually stunning effects, with limitless skill customization.Immersive Storytelling: High-level immersion through Cut Scenes, Event Scenes, and Quick Time Events (QTEs) that bring the narrative to life.Conclusion:In conclusion, "Master of Zodiac" is poised to build on the success of "UNDECEMBER" by introducing fresh content and streamlined gameplay mechanics that will appeal to both seasoned players and newcomers. With its rich storytelling, immersive environments, and extensive customization options, the game offers a compelling experience that blends accessibility with depth. Whether you're a fan of Hack & Slash RPGs or a casual gamer, "Master of Zodiac" promises an engaging and visually stunning adventure that is sure to captivate a wide audience.Undecember:

